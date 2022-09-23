MadameNoire Featured Video

Entrepreneur Calvaniece Mason offers Black women an entrance into the luxury hair care world with her eponymous brand, Calvaniece Mason Hair Brands Co.

As a one-stop shop, the brand offers several hair care lines, a select variety of products, ethically sourced extensions, hair tools and accessories.

As Mason explained to MADAMENOIRE, being sustainable is a core attribute of her brand.

“Calvaniece Mason Hair Brands Co. is an African American hair care brand that provides the finest quality products that promote healthy hair, the well-being of our consumers and the preservation of our environment,” said Mason.

“It is ‘luxury hair care redefined,'” the founder added.

Moreover, Calvaniece Mason Hair Brands Co. sets itself apart from many of its competitors by producing each of its hair care products “in small batches to ensure quality.”

“With a strong focus on being a purpose-driven and sustainable African American hair care brand, reducing our resource use is of paramount importance to our packaging development process,” said Mason.

As a testament to that mission, most of the brand’s packaging and shipping items use recyclable PET and corrugated cardboard.

The brand also encourages its consumers to participate in its sustainability efforts by incentivizing them.

Customers receive a free product after returning any five empty hair care containers back to Calvaniece Mason Hair Brands Co. to be recycled.

Additionally, they’ll receive $20 towards new bundles if they return used hair extensions.

Mason noted all hair extensions purchased and recycled through her brand are sent off to Matter of Trust “to aid in the production of hair mats.”

Unlike petroleum-based tools, Matter of Trust’s hair mats provides a solution that soaks up petrochemicals in storm drains, filtration systems, and bodies of water in natural and non-toxic ways.

Learn more about Mason and her brand via Calvaniece Mason Hair Brands Co.

