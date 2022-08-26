MadameNoire Featured Video

A jury’s verdict on Aug. 24 awarded widow Vanessa Bryant $16 million in her case against Los Angles County.

The ruling pertains to Vanessa’s trial against the county’s deputies and firefighters who circulated graphic photos of Kobe and 13-year-old Gianna “Gigi” Bryant following their untimely deaths.

In January 2020, Kobe, Gianna and seven other victims died in a fatal helicopter crash that occurred as they traveled to a youth basketball game.

The widow reportedly “cried quietly as the verdict was read,” ESPN reports.

Vanessa and her co-plaintiff, Chris Chester, were awarded a combined $31 million by the court on Aug. 24 — 14 days after their trial began.

The jury found that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) and Fire Department (LAFD) shared photos of bodies from the helicopter crash, including Vanessa and Chris’ family members.

The co-plaintiffs’ suit argued that the county “invaded their privacy” and caused emotional distress and mental anguish, according to PEOPLE.

The outlet additionally detailed that Chester “tragically lost his wife Sarah and their 13-year-old daughter, Payton in the crash.”

Vanessa shared a public reaction to the verdict on social media on Wednesday. The post was a candid selfie of Kobe and Gianna with her smiling between them. Her caption read, “All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi! #Betonyourself #MambaDay 8•24•22 💜💛💜💛 #MambaMentality.”

RELATED CONTENT: “That’s What Friends Are For: Vanessa Bryant Had Monica And Ciara By Her Side At Court”

Vanessa Bryant Announces The Release Of Mambacita Jewelry

The news of the trial’s verdict came on Mamba Day, a celebratory holiday dedicated to Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles.

Vanessa also took the day as an opportunity to announce the launch of a project that’s close to her heart.

The Mambacita x CZ jewelry collection, now available, honors the legacy of Kobe and Gianna in an amazing way.

“The limited capsule will be available for one month and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and boys and girls in sports. Thank you so much for your support!” read the text included in an Instagram post Vanessa shared of her modeling some of the pieces.

The collection was launched in collaboration with Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry. Check out Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram to see more photos of the Mambacita x CZ collection.