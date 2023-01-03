MadameNoire Featured Video

Mere decades ago, people who were “going green” seemed like a fringe part of society. But the realities of climate change have rapidly become undeniable. One unnerving report from the Washington Post on the way climate change is leading to more diseases, more hunger, and threats against already vulnerable populations, makes it very clear that going green is no longer just an option: it’s an urgent necessity.

The good news is that it looks like many Americans have already made the mental switch to eco-friendlier living. A survey conducted by Southern Cross University found that 77 percent of respondents want to learn about sustainability. Another study, conducted by Simon-Kucher & Partners and published in Business Wire, found that 85 percent of consumers have been making greener purchases in recent years.

If you are interested in a more sustainable lifestyle one great place to start is your home. Aside from work, your home is where you spend most of your time, and your habits and practices there can make a great impact on the planet. Below are 9 ways to have a more sustainable home.

Insulate Your Home

When your home is poorly insulated, warm air escapes during the winter and cool air escapes during the summer. This causes your thermostat to work overtime, which isn’t good for the environment – or your energy bills. Properly insulating your home can fix this problem. Have an insulation expert examine your home and provide you a quote. And remember that while the upfront cost might sting a bit, it will save you money in the long run on energy bills.

Use A Greener AC And Heating System

Most people are used to standard AC and heating systems that generate cool or warm air. However, a split system doesn’t generate either: it simply transfers warm or cold air to and from where it’s needed, making it far more energy-efficient than a standard system. Another green HVAC system would be a geothermal system, which relies on the temperatures of the earth’s surface to warm or cool homes instead of using propane or fuel.

Optimize Natural Light

Evaluate your home’s layout to ensure you’re maximizing natural light. This might involve relocating certain quarters. For example, it makes more sense for your home office or other daytime living space to get the most light as opposed to your bedroom. See if you can trim large trees or shrubs that are blocking light from coming in the windows. Consider moving furniture around to let even more light in. The more natural light you get, the less artificial light you need.

Add Low-Flow Water Installations

Though many of us are accustomed to water installations with super strength, we don’t need them. Low-flow toilets, faucets and showers can get the job done, too. Did you know that a traditional toilet uses 7 gallons of water per flush while a low-flow toilet only uses 1.6 gallons? Over time, that makes a major difference in your water usage and water bill.

Add Solar Panels

Today, many companies have surfaced that specialize in installing beautiful solar panels that don’t disrupt the aesthetic of your home. So these green additions no longer need to be an eye sore. Plus, they greatly improve the efficiency of your home, pulling energy from the sun’s light so you don’t have to use fossil fuels.

There are even tax incentives to add solar panels to your home. The Federal Solar Tax Credit can be claimed on your federal income tax – it can be up to 26 percent for panels installed in 2022 and 23 percent for those installed in 2023. Furthermore, some home insurance companies offer discounts for homes with solar panels.

Install LED bulbs

LED light bulbs use almost 90 percent less energy than regular ones according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Plus, some varieties last for 25,000 hours before needing replacement (compared to the 1,000 hours incandescent bulbs last).

Get Smart About Your Thermostat

Install a smart thermostat to use your cooling and heating systems more efficiently. These systems will work to only activate during low usage hours to save you money. They will also schedule temperature changes in your home based on your habits like sleeping and waking hours.

Get A Green Mattress

When it’s time to replace your mattress, go for an organic or sustainable variety. These are made without volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as flame retardants, formaldehyde and polyurethane – which are found in most traditional mattresses. Truly organic mattresses are made with organic materials like cotton, wool or natural latex and made without any chemicals.

Garden Consciously

If you have an outdoor area, stick to planting greenery native to your area. These are the plants that already thrive in the local climate and environment, meaning they don’t need extra water or artificial light.

Another way you can go green with your garden is by planting fruits and veggies to eat. This helps reduce your plastic use since you won’t be buying this produce boxed or bagged at the store.