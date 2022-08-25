MadameNoire Featured Video

Virgos are known to be perfectionists. Working hard at something until they get it right is one of their strongest characteristics. They are very detail-oriented, which can lead them being seen as critical.

“Virgos can be perfectionists and their resourcefulness can help others reach their goals,” astrologer Astrodim told Bustle. “They are good at breaking things down to actionable plans to make aspirations believable and reachable.”

Virgos are ruled by Mercury, which means that they can be great communicators and charming.

Their logical and practical minds along with their attention to detail make them meticulous and great at executing their vision. This shows in many of our favorite celebrity Virgos. Our faves have long lists of awards and recognitions and an impressive resume in music and film. Some of them make us wait for their projects for quite some time, making them highly anticipated. They never disappoint because they chase idealism and won’t release anything until it comes close. Take a look at 10 celebrities with big Virgo energy.

Beyoncé

September 4

King Bey is a proud Virgo. She often shout outs team Virgo in her music. Her new album, Renaissance, houses her track dedicated to her zodiac called “Virgo’s Groove.”

In 2011, she explained how being a Virgo affects her work ethic to Dazed & Confused.

I am a Virgo to the tee! I wonder what signs the other designers are? I like to think outside the box. I don’t believe in the answer ‘no’. I am extremely driven and extremely critical – sometimes overly critical. Sometimes it is one of the things that I have to work on. I am a control freak. I pay attention to details. When I do something I do it 100 per cent. I have high expectations of myself and expect the exact same thing of everyone around me. I’ve always been that way. I am all or nothing.

She also shared with Harper’s Bazaar how being a Virgo also makes her a private person.

“A lot of who I am is reserved for the people I love and trust. Those who don’t know me and have never met me might interpret that as being closed off. Trust, the reason those folks don’t see certain things about me is because my Virgo a** does not want them to see it … It’s not because it doesn’t exist!”