Getting enough sleep shouldn’t be seen as a luxury – it’s a necessity. Your body needs to rest for all of its systems to perform at its best. The Sleep Foundation reports that sufficient sleep helps stave off diseases, as well as helps your body and mind recharge. However, the CDC reports that one in three Americans aren’t getting enough sleep. But those numbers look even worse for minorities, as the Journal of Sleep and Sleep Disorders Research reports that Black people and other non-white groups are more likely to report getting less than six hours of sleep per night than white people. The implications of and causes of this statistic are very serious and linked to systemic problems that cause far more than a lack of sleep.

Today, however, we take a look at how to at least look well-rested, even when you’re not. Getting to the root of sleep issues is the most important thing but in the meantime, there are ways to appear like you got those eight hours of Zs. Even when it was more like five or six. Here are ways to look refreshed after a bad night’s sleep.

Chug Water

Your skin loses a lot of water at night, which can leave it looking dehydrated and tired in the morning. The effects intensify after a bad night’s sleep, so it’s smart to chug a glass of water, first thing in the morning. Being dehydrated can also make it difficult to focus, says the National Library of Medicine, which is something you’ll already be dealing with after a bad night’s sleep. So having some H2O in the morning can fight some of that brain fog, making you feel and appear more alert.

Take A Cold Shower

Turn the temperature down for your morning shower. The cold water boosts circulation throughout the body, including your face, giving a little more life back to your epidermis. Anecdotally, people have reported that their skin looks glowing after taking a cold shower. This could be the perfect remedy after a bad night’s sleep that’s left skin looking dull.

Chill Those Dark Circles

You’ve likely noticed those puffy circles under your eyes under a bad night’s sleep. This occurs because, without proper rest, the blood vessels around the eyes dilate, causing inflammation. Press something cool, like a refrigerated cucumber slice or spoon left in the freezer for a few minutes, against these circles. The chill will reduce the swelling.

Try A Revitalizing Face Wash

If sleepless nights are a regularity in your life, in addition to speaking to a doctor or making more time for sleep, invest in a revitalizing face wash. Ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin B3 will make the face look refreshed. Caffeine – such as green tea – is another excellent revitalizing ingredient. Caffeine can help constrict the blood vessels under the eyes that cause puffiness after a bad night’s sleep.

Try Hyaluronic Acid

Finding ways to rehydrate the skin after a restless night is important. In addition to drinking water, add hyaluronic acid to the skin just before adding your favorite moisturizer. This acid helps the skin retain moisture. In fact, a quarter-teaspoon of the stuff helps the skin hold about one and a half gallons of water, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Lean On Bright Lipstick

A little bright lipstick goes a long way in distracting onlookers from tired eyes. And there’s research to back this up. One study put on by Procter & Gamble and conducted by Harvard and Boston University researchers found that women wearing brightly colored makeup – like lipstick – are perceived as more competent.

Take A Brisk Walk

While working out might be the last thing you feel like doing after a bad night’s sleep, it’s the first thing you should do. A brisk walk will get the blood pumping, and send more blood to the face for a brighter visage.

Grab Some Eye Drops

When all else fails or you just need a little extra help, there’s always this tried and true trick. Just grab some whitening eye drops that will brighten the whites of your eyes. Nothing says sleep-deprived like blood-shot eyes.