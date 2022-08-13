MadameNoire Featured Video

JT addressed dismissive comments made by Trick Daddy during her visit to Caresha Please. She mentioned that Trick Daddy said that the fans aren’t as interested in her as they are Yung Miami. She told her fellow City Girls rep Yung Miami that his comments show that he is out of touch with what is going on in hip-hop today.

“Trick [Daddy] made a comment like more so of like, nobody checking for me,” JT said. “They more into you like, ‘Blah blah blah.’ We know it’s not true—we both equally loved. But he said that from his [standpoint] because…he don’t be around as much…he was born way back in the day. So he wouldn’t really know what’s going on right now.”

JT added that because of the era the Slip N’ Slide rapper came up in, he may admire that fact that Yung Miami snagged Diddy. In his mind, this could have solidified Yung Miami more.

“He’s only going to see what’s viral on the internet, so from his standpoint he felt that way. He felt like, ‘Oh my god, Caresha like really made it’ because he, of course, he’s a fan of Diddy, he’s older. He’ll see the podcast and he’ll be like, ‘Oh she must have got something between her legs. … And JT, nobody’s checking for her.’ How do you y’all feel about it?”

Yung Miami said no matter what anybody feels, she and JT will always be City Girls.

“I feel like people love us for why they love us,” she said to a teary-eyed JT. “Me personally, I feel like we started together, we grew up together. I’m not thinking, ‘Oh, I’m gonna do this s*** without JT.’ That’s not my intention, that’s not what I’m on. I feel like people love us as a group and we stronger as a group. We stronger together.”

