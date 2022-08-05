MadameNoire Featured Video

The BeyHive is going to love this!

References from Queen Bey were chosen by Emmy Award-winning news reporter Sheila Watko to liven up the Philadelphia traffic report.

Just a few days ago, while conducting the morning traffic report, this unapologetic Beyoncé fan made references to the Grammy-winning artist just days after her album release.

Related Stories Kelly Rowland Wants Fans To Be Surprised If Destiny’s Child Reunite

Watko stated, “I always appreciate it when you ‘Say My Name’ a Destiny’s Child’s reference after being introduced by her colleague anchor. She continued,

“If you’re just waking up, I hope that you had some ‘Sweet Dreams’ ’cause traffic is getting ‘Heated’ and it’s starting to ‘Break My Soul’ just a little bit.”

She then told local vehicles to shift over “to the left, to the left,” making reference to the singer’s famous song “Irreplaceable.”

Her tribute to the legendary mother-of-three gained widespread attention after going viral.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, also shared the clip on Instagram, writing, “This Soo cool!,” to which Watko responded on Twitter: “I will NEVER recover from Ms. Tina posting my Beyonce traffic report to her IG yesterday.”

Due to a significant accident the day before, Watko was forced to postpone her well-planned celebration of Beyoncé’s new album, “Renaissance.” The anchor has nevertheless received a ton of love and adoration for her amusing homage to Beyoncé.

Sheila managed squeeze in 15 references from several songs by queen Bey.

This NBC10 reporter had done something similar before; a few weeks ago, she included charming references from singer/songwriter Jason Derulo, 32.