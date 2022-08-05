MadameNoire Featured Video

She nailed it! Minnesota native, Diana Armstrong has just broken the record for having the longest fingernails on a pair of female hands according to the Guinness World Records.

With her fingernails measuring at 42 ft 10.4 in as of March 13, 2022.

Armstrong hasn’t cut her nails since 1997, after learning about a tragic accident that left her and her family devasted. She recalled getting a phone call from her 15-year-old daughter stating that her 16-year-old daughter, was not responsive. Diana’s daughter Latisha sadly passed away unexpectedly due to an asthma attack.

Diana mentioned how her daughter did her nails that night before her passing. After that night Armstrong unable to trim her nails. Latisha loved to do her mother nails every weekend, “”She was the only one who did my nails. She polished them and filed them for me.”

Her kids would say, ‘Ma, you need to cut your nails.’ She would tell them ‘Mind your business.'” Because she hadn’t yet explained to them the significance of her nails and the reasons, she chooses to let them grow.

Her kids started to understand and support her after she explained the importance.

In the interview with Guinness World Records, Diana spoke on her battle with depression and how keeping her nails long reminded her of her late daughter. Armstrong found herself not being able to leave her house of nearly 10 years due to her depression. Diana’s daughter Rania referred to her mother’s nail as a “living memorial” for her late sister.

The retired hairstylist picked up the phone when someone inquired about her nails, but she instantly hung up, assuming it was a joke. She was surprised when she realized the call was genuine and that she had learnt about the world record. Her daughter Rania was also very shocked and emotional.

Tearfully in an interview Diana said, “When you (Guinness World Records) handed me the plaque, I thought of my daughter and then I thought of my kids.”

Armstrong said that although she “didn’t think” she could “do it” and that people would “judge her” constantly, she doesn’t care since they are significant to her.

The grandma turned to her niece and her grandchildren for assistance because she hadn’t had her nails done at a nail salon in nearly 22 years. Her grandchildren enjoy painting her nails and recognizes them as something special. The grandma is thrilled with how well her family takes care of her despite the fact that one nail takes more than four hours to complete.

Regardless of how long her nails continue to grow, Diana has no intention of having them clipped and wouldn’t do so even if she were paid.