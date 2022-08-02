MadameNoire Featured Video

Tami Roman is infamous for her days on Basketball Wives. In efforts to leave those days behind her, she tried to get casted on another top Black reality show. In a recent interview on the Reality With The King podcast with Carlos King, she said she wasn’t welcomed with open arms when she approached the Real Housewives franchise.

“I tried to get on Real Housewives two times, and both times they were like ‘girl, go on somewhere, we don’t want you.’”

During her time on the show, Tami Roman said friend-turned-foe Evelyn Lozada tried to jeopardize her behind the cameras.

“To sit at that reunion [season 7] and admit they [Evelyn] sent letters to production about me and my personal business that was a lie, started a train for me like ‘this is some bulls***,'” she said. “Break me behind the scenes because I was just as successful as you in front of the camera.”

Roman re-entered reality television when she reunited with her Real World family for The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles on Paramount+. Now she’s taking her career to new heights. She’s starred on BET’s The Ms. Pat Show, When Love Kills and Carl Webber’s The Family Business. She’s also now the host and consulting producer on VH1’s Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, which was renewed for a second season.

“The fact that Caught in the Act: Unfaithful was renewed without the public ever viewing the first episode is a testament to just how special and needed this show really is,” she said in a statement. “I want to thank VH1 for entrusting me with such an empowering and entertaining series. We all want love but it’s always good to know the truth about who you’re trying to love. This show, if nothing else, will provide us with the insight into what to look for.”

