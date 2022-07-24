MadameNoire Featured Video

Convicted singer R. Kelly believes he isn’t to blame for his sexual deviant behaviour, according to a new psychiatric evaluation leaked this week by Radar Online.

In the exclusive report, the Grammy-award-winning singer seemingly blamed his ex-wife Drea Kelly for his sexual misconduct over the years. He also claimed the former choreographer was the reason for his strained relationship with his three adult children- Joann (24), Jaah (22), and Robert Kelly, Jr. (20).

Kelly and Drea’s rocky marriage lasted from 1996 to 2009. According to the 55-year-old star, his relationship with the dancer and actress blossomed after he hired her to be his choreographer. Initially, the Chocolate Factory singer said he cut all of his previous relationships off to make things work with Drea. According to the report, Kelly said his marriage fell apart because his ex-wife wanted to focus on her career in choreography, “which was something they had discussed prior to the marriage.”

The “Step in the Name of Love” hitmaker told his doctor that his ex “agreed to be a housewife and raise the children prior to the marriage,” but things did not go according to plan.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, on Sept. 27, the R&B icon was found guilty on all nine counts of his contentious sex trafficking and racketeering trial. Kelly was convicted of one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act related to his transportation and coercion of two women, including a minor.

R.Kelly admitted to having problematic sexual behavior

During his physiatric session, the Chicago native admitted that his “problematic sexual behaviors,” impacted his inability to sustain a romantic relationship. He also said that his checkered past led to conflict with his ex-wife and subsequently his “estrangement from his children.”

Elsewhere in the report, Kelly divulged personal details about the sexual abuse he endured during his childhood, and he also spoke openly about his sexual preferences and past relationships.

The singer’s legal team submitted the psychiatric evaluation to the court with the hopes of having his sentence tossed out, but the “Ignition” artist failed. Earlier this month, a federal judge sentenced Kelly to 30 years in prison for his aformentioned racketeering and sex trafficking crimes.

Now, Kelly is scheduled to stand trial in Chicago, where he is accused of producing child pornography and luring minors into sex acts. The court date is set for Aug 15.