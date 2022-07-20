MadameNoire Featured Video

During a visit to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Lizzo gave Andy Cohen a crash course on twerking.

After calling over her background dancers to assist her, she showed off one of their backsides and told Andy Cohen to move as if he was as voluptuous.

“You see this a**,” Lizzo said. “This is the a** you need to imagine you have.”

She then taught him that twerking is more about leveraging the booty than just popping your behind in and out. Lizzo and her dancers then showed him how to shake his tailfeather and move it up and down, in a circle twerk and what she called the vibrator twerk.

Twerking is something that is near and dear to the “About Damn Time” singer’s heart. During a TED Talk she hosted in 2021, she explained how it helped her love her body.

“My a** has been the topic of conversations, my a** has been in magazines, she said. “Rihanna gave my a** a standing ovation. Yes, my booty! My least favorite part of my body. How did this happen? Twerking. Through the movement of twerking, I realized that my a** is my greatest asset. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to my TED Twerk.”

If you follow her on social media, you know she is quick to turn around and show off her twerking skills. But she wasn’t always this confident. Growing up, she never thought a body like hers would be in the spotlight.

“I used to hate my a**, believe it or not,” the 33-year-old told the audience. “I have my father’s shape and my mother’s thighs, so it’s big, and long. I used to think that only asses like J. Lo’s or Beyoncé’s could be famous. I never thought that could happen to me.”

She added, “I always felt like my body type wasn’t the right one, or the desirable one growing up. Because I grew up in an era where having a big a** wasn’t mainstream.”

RELATED CONTENT: Lizzo Is In A Non-Traditional Relationship With Beau Myke Wright