Loyal fans of the award-winning show Queen Sugar receive some bitter/sweet news today. There will be a seventh season of this hit TV drama–but it will be the final season. Queen Sugar season seven is currently being filmed in and around New Orleans.

Queen Sugar is a drama that airs on OWN and tells the story of an estranged family rejoining to save the family business. It takes place in rural Louisiana and focuses on the relationship of the Bordelon siblings, played by Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe and Rutina Wesley. The show was named “one of the best hours on television” by Emmy Magazine. And the African-American Film Critics Association named it the Best TV Drama four years in a row.

How Queen Sugar Season Seven Makes History

Queen Sugar made history by becoming the first all-women-directed show to run for seven seasons. The series boasts a phenomenal executive producer lineup that consists of Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Paul Garnes and Shaz Bennett. It was produced for OWN by DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films, in association with Warner Bros. Television. When DuVernay started the show, she promised to hire only women directors and she made good on her promise.

Through the course of the series, 42 women directors stepped in and for 39 of those women, it was their very first directorial position on a scripted television series. Queen Sugar served as a launching point for many of these women, as each one has since gone on to direct other award-winning shows and films.

What To Expect From Queen Sugar Season Seven

So what can Queen Sugar lovers expect this season? For starters, several of the show’s previous directors will be back for the final season. In fact, DuVernay herself, who directed the pilot in season one, will direct the final episode as one final goodbye. The other directors include, Kat Candler, Stacey Muhammad, showrunner Shaz Bennett, Patricia Cordoso, Aurora Guerrero and DeMane Davis. Fans can also look forward to the return of several major guest stars from previous seasons, including Vanessa Bell Calloway from This Is Us, Emmy Winner Glynn Turman and Grammy Award-winner Ann Nesby.

