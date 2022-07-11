MadameNoire Featured Video

Pastor John Gray is currently hospitalized and is in critical condition. Gray’s wife, Aventer Gray, posted a message to her Instagram account detailing the medical issues. According to Mrs. Gray, the Pastor is suffering from a saddle Pulmonary Embolism, Black Enterprise, reported. The medical condition is rare, making up kinky 2-5 percent of all Pulmonary Embolism cases, according to Healthline.

Mrs. Gray’s post details the next steps in the fight for Pastor Gray’s life. The celebrity pastor needs a minimum of two surgeries to set him on a path to recovery. Mrs. Gray is placing her faith in her husband and the God they serve.

“It’s clear God isn’t finished. Clots have to bow to my God! That’s all!”

Mrs. Gray is no stranger to strapping on the helmet of salvation when met with spiritual warfare, as it pertains to her husband. Pastor Gray has been accused as a serial adulterer. His multiple extramarital affairs have been made public over the years, causing Mrs. Gray to critized in the public sphere. In 2019, Gray stood beside the “good” Pastor when his first scandal came to light, as reported by MADAMENOIRE:

“When you know what your position is, everything else is false,” she said to a rowdy crowd. “I know who I am. I am the rib God took from him. I’m his Rest In Brokeness. RIB. Rest in brokenness. Until he wakes up and understands who he is. You pray wife, as the devils run away. Amen?”

Mrs. Gray may have mastered this particular prayer, as new infidelities surfaced in 2020. MN reported Pastor Gray’s admission of sin he shared during one of his sermons. Mrs. Gray stayed silent while Pastor Gray did the public atoning:

“The areas where I have treated the calling of God, the grace of God and the hand of God casually in my life. For every area of behavior that has dishonored the holiness of God, I want to tell you I’m sorry”

Hopefully, Pastor Gray has a tighter grip on the “hand of god,” to deliver him from this life threatening. MN sends healing energy to Gray, Aventer and their children.

