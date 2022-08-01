MadameNoire Featured Video

Some foodies say that the best grub comes from a truck. Without having to stress about the atmosphere, paying rent or picking the right dishware, food truck chefs can focus on what really matters: the food. That’s why some food trucks have near cult followings that check their social media pages daily to see where they can grab some of their scrumptious dishes next. You know a great food truck when you see one: the line around the block speaks for itself. And around this country, there are some Black-owned food trucks that you have to check out should you ever be so lucky to cross their paths. Check them out below.

Billionaire Burger Boyz

Los Angeles, CA

If you have a hankering for out-of-this-world, stacked and stuffed burgers, you have to visit the Billionaire Burger Boys. Their menu features gourmet burgers, wings, chicken sandwiches and jambalaya fries. Everything is loaded with flavor and offers a tasty twist on a classic item. Think burgers with onion wings and hot chicken between the buns, seasoned fries loaded with shrimp, cheese and herbs and Cajun honey butter wings. One of their burgers even has a lobster tail inside of it. The Billionaire Burger Boyz food truck has been so successful that it expanded into multiple brick-and-mortar locations and even went on to get a reality TV show.

Bombzies BBQ

Oakland, CA

Bombzies is serving up Asian fusion BBQ dishes that are colorful and bursting with umami. Protein, veggie and rice bowls are their specialty and within those you’ll find items like their Korean BBQ Chicken Bowl, their Teriyaki BBQ Chicken Bowl and their Vietnamese Lemongrass Chicken Bowl. Their sauces and marinades are what really make the dishes pop. As for sides, don’t skip their Kimchi Queso Fries – crispy fries loaded up with potato wedges, Kimichi-queso and green onions. If you want some mouthwatering BBQ to go along with your cold beverages, Bombzies BBQ sets up shop at different breweries and tap rooms around Oakland – find their schedule on their IG.

MadMax BBQ

Houston, TX

MadMax BBQ has nearly 700 reviews on Google Reviews and 4.9 stars. The people have spoken, and MaxMax knows what they are doing. This family-run business serves up some of the best BBQ in a city that’s known for the cuisine, so they’ve beat some tough competition. When you see their menu, you’ll understand why. MaxMax BBQ makes sandwiches and meat plates featuring brisket, ribs, sausage and chicken with classic sides like potato salad, slaw and baked beans. Slow, traditional methods and years of experience go into every plate and it shows.

Love At First Bite

Atlanta, GA

Love At First Bite’s general menu concept is simple: burgers, po’ boys, phillys and tacos. But their flavor profiles are anything but ordinary. The chef and owner, Chef Cam, has been cooking since she was a young girl and combines her expertise in a variety of cuisines into her infusion menu. So you’ll find items like loaded jerk chicken fries for a little Caribbean flavor, Birria chicken tacos with consommé for a little Mexican-French fusion and other creative dishes that will tantalize the taste buds.

Fowl Play

Baltimore, MD

As the name suggests, Fowl Play is all about delicious chicken dishes, but the real star of the show is the proprietary Fowl Play sauce, created by the truck’s owner Gary Brooks. This business could be on the list of best Black-owned food trucks and best Black-owned hot sauces. Brooks cooks up classics like shredded chicken, hot wings and fried chicken as well as some spins on traditional dishes like his Chicken Cheese Steak or his Fowl Play Chicken Pizza, all smothered in his special sauce.

Fork In Nigeria

Detroit, MI

The flavor of Nigeria found its way into metropolitan Detroit when Prej Oroegbu – a native Nigerian – decided to open up this truck. Detroit loved the truck so much that it gained quite the following in spite of having opened in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is one of the Black-owned food trucks that beat major challenges. But with flavorful and authentic Nigerian dishes like fried oxtail, puff puffs and Egusi soup, this truck was bound to stand out and succeed.

51 Comfort Cookhouse

Jacksonville, FL

The always bustling 51 Comfort Cookhouse is a food truck and catering business. Their food truck has a stationary location and is a popular hangout in its neighborhood – they’ll soon be adding an event garden with more space to spread out. As their name promises, this truck is all about comfort items. They have nearly a dozen made-from-scratch mac ‘n cheese bowls like their cowboy mac with flat iron steak and potato crispies, and their chicken bacon ranch mac ‘n cheese. You’ll find pulled chicken and pork sandwiches on the menu, too, along with tacos, mashed potato bowls and old-school desserts like caramel apples and banana pudding.

Afro Truck

Newark, NJ

The Afro Truck serves up Ghanaian/Mexican fusion dishes that will not disappoint. Some favorites include the Afro Burrito, which is a tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat along with Jollof rice, lettuce, salsa, beans and house sauce, or the Fried Basa Sandwich featuring a basa filet along with fried shrimp on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and a special sauce. The sides, from crab cakes to seasoned fries, are not to be missed either.

RELATED CONTENT: SUNDAY NOIRE: Chef Nina Compton And The Essence Of Black Food And Community