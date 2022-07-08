MadameNoire Featured Video

Grilling is a social way of cooking that gets everyone outside, spending quality time together. Because grilled foods don’t need constant attention like pan-cooked items, you get some downtime to chat with friends and family. There’s no denying that eating grilled food is easier on the waistline than eating fried foods. Plus, it’s hard to name a food that doesn’t taste good coming the grill. It’s no wonder that Forbes reports that 62 percent of households own a grill. As for favorite grilled items, SWNS Digital reports that chicken tops the charts, with burgers and steaks coming in right after. If you’re looking for inspiration, here are some easy, tasty and healthy grilling recipes to try this summer.

Lemon Garlic Shrimp Skewers

When you don’t have the patience for burgers or steaks, try these delicious shrimp skewers. Shrimp cooks in about five to seven minutes on the BBQ – it should be a nice pink on the outside and white on the inside when ready. And when put on a skewer, this seafood can go directly on the grill, sans foil. For every eight pieces of shrimp, whisk up ¼ a cup of olive oil with one minced clove of garlic, a dash of red pepper flakes, a teaspoon of lemon juice, salt and pepper. Smother your shrimp in the mixture and put it on the grill.

A Spatchcock Chicken

Roasting a whole chicken in the oven takes a very long time. But that doesn’t mean you’re limited to breasts and drumsticks on the grill. By simply removing the backbone from your whole chicken, you can flatten it and put it on the grill. Just be sure to cover it in your favorite rub in advance. Then cook it for about 10 minutes with the skin side down and 20 minutes on the other side.

Street Corn

This tasty recipe makes for the perfect side dish and is loaded with flavor. Whisk up about ¼ a cup of olive oil with red chili flakes, salt, pepper, garlic salt and parsley flakes. Using a grill brush, brush this mixture thoroughly over each ear of corn so they’re coated. Then grill until the kernels are soft and the corn has a charred appearance. Eat it with a light layer of mayo brushed over the finished product and a bit of paprika.

Spicy Grilled Avocado

Not everyone thinks to grill avocado when considering healthy grilling recipes, but this healthy fruit tastes great with some grill lines. Simply cut your avos in half, and brush the cut sides with a mixture of olive oil, chili powder, salt and pepper. Put these face down on the grill for four to six minutes or until you see distinct grill lines. You can eat as is, or drizzle balsamic vinegar over these. You can also fill their centers with white crab meat for a hearty appetizer.

Sausage Skewers

Instead of individually flipping every sausage, load them up on skewers so you have just one thing to turn over. Get your favorites like, kielbasa or andouille sausage, beef hot dogs and more. Put them on a skewer with mini bell peppers and onion wedges between each one. Brush everything with olive oil. Then grill the sausages as long as you normally would. The veggies are done with soft and lightly charred.

Teriyaki Salmon

This salmon is one of those healthy grilling recipes that has the perfect balance of sweet and smoky. Just make a simple teriyaki sauce with ¼ cup water, a dash of corn starch, ½ cup soy sauce, two tablespoons of brown sugar and one tablespoon of honey. Use a grill brush to spread this mixture over your salmon, and put that salmon on the grill for 8 to 12 minutes – depending on how well done you like your fish.

Grilled Peaches

Grilling mangos elevates their sweet flavor. Plus, these fruits are so versatile when cooked. You can add them to chicken and shrimp kebobs, mix them with a cherry tomato and arugula salad or shake a little hot sauce over them and dive in. Simply peel and deseed the mango, cut in square portions, lightly sprinkle with your favorite seasoning or spices, then brush with olive oil. Place sliced mangos on the grill for five minutes with the cut side down, then about a minute on the flipped side.