It has been five years since Cardi B released her debut album and she isn’t in a rush to drop her sophomore project. She has been taking her time putting a lot of thought into who she wants on the album and how the collaborations will turn out. During a visit to Hot 97, the “I Like It” rapper said she wants Lil’ Kim on her album.

“I even hit her up, like, I want Lil’ Kim on my album,” she said. “I do have a song that I think, ‘Aight she’s good for it,’ but then I’m also debating, like, on another song. Because I kinda want her on this one, too.”

Choosing a song for Lil’ Kim to appear on has been a bit difficult for Cardi B. She wants to do a track similar to Kim’s “Aunt Dot” from her La Bella Mafia album. Worried that that might not be sonically pleasing, she has been considering other songs for Lil’ Kim to drop a few bars on. The Bronx spitter said her main concern is making sure getting her first Lil’ Kim feature is an epic moment.

“But then I’m kinda debating, is that gonna be like a little bit outdated? How’s it gonna be?,”she said about an “Aunt Dot” remake. “And also, like, I just want the song I do with her, I want it to be like a super, like, great comeback. I just don’t want to put her on my album on a song and it’s like, ‘Cool, yeah, she had a Lil’ Kim feature.’ I want this to be like her insane…her moment.”

When she and Megan Thee Stallion released “WAP,” streaming numbers went through the roof. The video got millions of views on YouTube and the song even earned a Grammy nomination. Cardi B said if she joins forces with Meg again, it couldn’t be just one song.

“If I was to do another song with Megan, I have to really make sure I do three or four songs and it’s gonna make sense because ‘WAP’ was just such a big moment,” she added. “It just has to be, ‘Oh my god, they’re a great duo.’ And that’s what I really want with Kim, like something that just makes sense.”

She just released her new single “Hot Ish” featuring Lil’ Durk and Kanye West.

Watch the interview below.