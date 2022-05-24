MadameNoire Featured Video

A Lil Kim biopic is in the works.

The rap icon revealed the big news on May 20, while attending the 50th birthday bash for the late great Notorious B.I.G.

When asked by the New York Post if fans could expect to see her life told on the big screen, the Queen Bee responded:

“Absolutely.”

Kim and a slew of hip-hop stars gathered at Guastavino’s last Friday to honor the life and inimitable music career of Biggie. The rapper was gunned down during a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997, at the age of 24.

During the event, Kim revealed that her forthcoming biopic would run in tandem with her upcoming memoir “The Queen Bee,” which is slated to drop later this year. In the book, the famous femcee details her romantic relationship with Biggie prior to his passing- a bit that may come as a shock to Kim stans.

“Everyone’s gonna know things that they’ve never known,” the 47-year-old star gushed.

The book is a complete “page-turner” filled with stories about the rapper’s “complicated high-profile relationships and the misogynistic industry she fought to change through sex-positivity.” Kim will also detail the “challenging double standards of self-image and beauty” that she had to overcome being in the industry.

As for her biopic, the rap star said she isn’t quite ready to reveal who will portray her in the film.

“I don’t know,” Kim chuckled when questioned about the casting. “We’ll have to see,” she added.

Over the years, the “Lady Marmalade” hitmaker has expressed her qualms with the casting for 2009’s Notorious, which detailed Biggie’s meteoric rise to fame. Power star Naturi Naughton took on the role of Kim in the film, but she wasn’t a big fan of the actress’s portrayal.

“Yeah, no. No. I hate that movie. To me, it was like a spoof,” the “Crush on You” emcee admitted during an interview on “The Fat Joe Show” back in 2020.

“It was something that I would have never approved. I didn’t like who played me. No. No, no, no, no.”

The rapper confessed that she really wanted an up-and-coming actress from her stomping grounds in Brooklyn to depict her in the film.

“I would go to Brooklyn and find a girl within that period that I feel represents Brooklyn, knows what it’s like to grow up in Brooklyn,” Kim added.

