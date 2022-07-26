MadameNoire Featured Video

Over half of the human body is made up of water, and yet, the National Library of Medicine reports that as many as 75 percent of American adults could be dehydrated. That matches up with a survey reported in PR Newswire that found 80 percent of working adults don’t drink enough water. Not consuming enough water can lead to issues like poor kidney function, muscle cramping, confusion and exhaustion. So it’s really important to stay hydrated. But, waterfalls victim to the same truth of many things that are good for us, like vegetables or exercise: it can be really boring. Luckily, drinking water isn’t the only way to hydrate. So if you just need a little encouragement to get those liquids, here are delicious hydrating drinks to keep on hand this summer.

Cucumber Juice

Cucumbers are almost 100 percent water, so drinking their juices is about as close as you can come to drinking water without drinking plain old H2O. Cucumbers have a nice, refreshing flavor, too, and because they are a vegetable, their juice isn’t loaded with sugars the way fruit juice is. Plus, you can easily add flavor to cucumber juice by tossing in a couple of mint sprigs and a dash of lime juice for a pseudo virgin mojito.

Celery Juice

Celery is 95 percent water, so like cucumbers, its juice is also super hydrating. Celery is also full of nutrients, including antioxidants and several vitamins, making its juice especially nutritious. You can make an easy and tasty celery juice concoction by blending up the stalks (cleaned and chopped) with fresh ginger and a few slices of green apples. That drink is packed with vitamins and flavor.

Coconut Water

Coconut water is not only one of the top hydrating beverages but it’s also loaded with electrolytes, which are essential for maintaining proper pH levels and promoting muscle health. Just be sure to look for pure coconut water. Some have added sugars, and those flavored with mango or pineapple juice can also be too high in sugar. For added health benefits, look for coconut water with pulp – the pulp is a good source of fiber.

Non-Caffeinated Tea

Herbal teas are excellent drinks for hydration. Just be sure to stick to the non-caffeinated stuff, because it’s the caffeine in choices like Green Tea and Earl Gray that dehydrate you. But non-caffeinated herbal teas are just spruced up water. And, with hundreds of teas to choose from, you’ll never get bored of this beverage. You can drink it hot or make it iced. If you do need sweetener, opt for a healthy variety. MADAMENOIRE listed several healthy sweeteners here.

Aloe Vera Juice

You might know about aloe vera for its healing properties when put on sunburns or you might have seen it listed in your face mask treatment. But, did you know its juice is one of the best hydrating beverages? And, it’s considered a superfood because it’s packed with antioxidants. You can make aloe vera juice easily by adding a few chunks of aloe to your water with a bit of honey and lemon juice. Blend it up and you’ll have a hydrating, refreshing beverage.

Watermelon Juice

Watermelon boasts an incredibly high water content. It’s also rich in antioxidants and potassium and contains something called I-Citrulline, which the National Library of Medicine says can help improve metabolism. You can simply blend up fresh watermelon, or you can add a bit of flavor with lime juice, fresh mint or ginger. Some people enjoy adding in sparkling water for a carbonated beverage.

