Cardi B is no stranger to dealing with bullies. So when she saw Angel Brinks made fun of while on VH1’s Basketball Wives LA, her heart went out to her. Since Angel Brinks wasn’t being taken seriously for being a fashion designer, the “WAP” rapper wanted to give her a chance to show off her skills. So she hired Angel Brinks to style her for her performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

“She knew at the time what happened with me on the show being bullied and attacked,” Brinks told Page Six. “She was telling me, ‘Girl, I hated watching that happening to you on TV. You deserve so much more respect.’”

Brinks ended up lacing the Grammy-winning rapper in a custom romper, matching robe and thigh-high boots. The glitzy ensemble was made with over 40,000 crystals according to Brinks’ website.

The 39-year-old said working with Cardi B was not only fun but an unforgettable moment in her career.

“I will always remember that,” Brinks added. “It was her first very big performance and she came to me. So I just feel very blessed.”

Brinks went on to style celebs like Saweetie, Lil’ Kim, Doja Cat, Trina, Ashanti, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

Angel Brinks Fashion, which was founded in 2010, features glamorous pieces that ooze sex appeal. Her collection consists of dresses, matching sets, rompers, tops and denim that stand out with their “sheer peek-a-boo cutouts, sequins and glitter.” Her collection also has swimwear, shoes, perfume and accessories.

Brinks appeared on season four and five of Basketball Wives and returned for season 10. The Hollywood native was introduced to the show while dating NBA player Tyreke Evans. She and Evans share a child together as well but are no longer together. She is now dating producer Roccstar, a Love & Hip Hop Hollywood alum.

