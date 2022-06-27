However, my mom’s reproductive journey has always brought nuance to my thoughts on the matter. You see, my mother, I’m told, was sexually violated, and wound up on a butcher’s table, desperate to rid herself of the product of her rape, even though having an abortion was illegal in the United States. On that table, she left a fetus and any chance she had of having a baby, because that’s the way it was—that’s the chance women who were pregnant but didn’t want a baby were forced to take and the consequence they were forced to face having back-alley abortions in a country more obsessed with what could be than it was with what actually was. Though my mother eventually married and built a family with my father, she, like so many other women of her early reproductive years, was irreparably harmed physically and likely mentally and emotionally, and that is not okay.

It also did not have to be.

Both she and my birth mother deserved the right to make their own decisions about whether, when and how to become mothers safely and supported without government intervention, and each of our lives were forever changed because the law had more rights over my moms’ bodies than my mothers did. This is why the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively leaving it up to each individual American state to decide whether women have access to safe, legal abortions, is a trigger for me and so many other American women who saw a super majority of conservative justices wipe away a constitutional right of more than half of the United States population, again putting women’s reproductive health into the hands of a bunch of politicians who do not know our lives and are not our personal physicians and who should not have any kind of say in our personal decisions—reproductive or otherwise. That my daughters, now ages 23 and 20 respectively, have less reproductive rights than I’ve enjoyed for most of my 53 years, is a gross injustice—a travesty of epic proportions.