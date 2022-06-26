MadameNoire Featured Video

Taylor Simone Ledward, the wife of the late great Chadwick Boseman, has filed paperwork to evenly split the actor’s whopping $2.3 million estate with his parents.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Ledward was placed in charge of the Black Panther star’s finances after his untimely death in August 2020. Boseman privately battled colon cancer for four years while taking on numerous roles up until his death. He did not have a will in place prior.

In recently filed court documents, Ledward revealed that Boseman’s entire estate was initially worth $3,881,758, but after hefty funeral and legal fees, the amount dwindled to $2.5 million on hand and $157,000 in cash.

Ledward has since asked to be reimbursed $50,000 for all the funeral-associated costs including “$9,500 for the venue, another $10k for the funeral service, and $1,275 for the flowers.”

Additionally, Ledward also asked to be reimbursed $22,000 for two mausoleum crypts she purchased for Boseman’s parents Leroy and Carolyn. His parents plan to be laid to rest next to their son at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson, South Carolina upon their passing.

Per the court documents, Boseman’s estate took another slight decrease after Ledward paid a $900,000 bond for costs associated with the probate case. The Oscar-award-nominee’s company Chadwick Boseman, Inc, reportedly owed a tax bill worth $51,000, but the estate plans to fight it.

Now, after all of the legal fees and taxes, Boseman’s estate is worth $2.3 million. Ledward and his parents will evenly split the remainder down the middle, leaving them with $1.15 million each.

Thankfully, the family won’t have to worry about taxes as none are currently owned by the estate.

Ledward and Boseman married in secret almost a year before his death, although they had been together for years prior to his devastating cancer diagnosis in 2016.

