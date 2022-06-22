MadameNoire Featured Video

The mother of NeNe Leakes’ alleged grandchild is putting her and son Bryson Bryant, on blast. Symone Davis, who claims she shares a son with Bryant, announced that she will be making her reality television debut and wants to spill all the tea.

In a now deleted Instagram post, Symone Davis shared that she has the chance to be a reality star but Bryant is not open to it. She also said even though NeNe Leakes is wealthy, her son is struggling.

“So we have the opportunity to do 2 reality shows. But this [clown] refused because he doesn’t want me to embarrass him on TV,” she wrote according to Love B. Scott. “I left him alone back in 2017, but he still wants to be a family. So why not do our own show. He rather flip burgers at Burger King & sleep couch to couch…but ya momma a millionaire. I’m trying to see what the ratings would be for this [because] the [world] knows I’m comin HARD with my receipts. My mouth has no filter. I like Million Dollar checks $ . Where’s my pen[?] bishh I’m signing 3.”

She didn’t stop there. Davis then followed up this post with a lengthy message to the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

“Keep it a buck… you’re a terrible friend & person to work with. Hell, terrible person PERIOD!,” Davis captioned the post. “You’ve lost ALL of your good friends. Weren’t you the same 1 saying ‘I cash TRUMP checks b****?’ Well I’m the same 1 that said ‘You better humble yourself bc everything you have can be taken away’… cough cough. Here we are.”

Davis threw low blows at Leakes about her professional and personal life as well. She even accused Leakes of taking her late husband Gregg Leakes from his family before they were married.

Your husband is gone that you took from his wife & kids. Your oldest son is a junkie. You don’t do anything for your grandkids, you got fired from #realhousewivesofatlanta , you have no real friends, you tried to sell your house for 4 mil so you’ll make profit. However, you were going to loose that house so you settled for 575k profit minus what you still owed/behind. & the deeper s*** goin on I won’t even say right now. But this karma is worth some . Better hope that lounge works out bc those boutiques were a FLOP! & your tv career is OVER! Idk how people respect you or call you the Queen. delusion. Burger King may be best for you too… ok that’s all. Carry On/.Oh & keep your legs closed to married men “

Davis and Bryant have been at odds before. At one point, he denied the paternity of their son. They also had conflict over child support. Bryant claimed that Davis told him that he wasn’t the father initially.

“Symone is on something weird right now and I don’t know what her deal is,” he told Radar Online in 2019. “Look, when she was pregnant, she told me the baby wasn’t mine. I was like OK, cool and that was that. Now, all of a sudden, she says it’s mine. Yes, we had sex and I’ve seen her baby once. But like I said, she said the baby wasn’t mine in the beginning so that’s what I believed.”

This isn’t the first time she has blasted Leakes and Bryant. After Leakes bought Bryant a home in 2019, she slammed her for doing too much for Bryant.

“What y’all need to understand, is that there is a method to her [NeNe’s] madness,” Davis said in a video according to Hollywood Life. “Why would a woman buy a grown a** man a house that can’t take care of himself, doesn’t take care of all five of his children.”