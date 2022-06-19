Daddy’s front porch got one of them old school sofa gliders—you know the ones made of metal, with the basketweave squares and the powder coat finish. It’s baby blue and matches the sky and faces it, too, and on summer nights when it’s hot and cumulus clouds feel like showing out, that bench is the front row seat to the most glorious of sunsets—the same exact ones Daddy watched when he was little, and his mama, too, and her mama before her, right there on their land that Grandmother Ida owned outright and built a house on, where she caught all her little grandbabies with her own hands.

Back then, they called it Millner Alley, on account of all those Millners who owned all that land over there and lived on it, too. Walked it. Tilled it. Raised children on it. Built businesses there, too. Sustained themselves for generations. All that dirt, those trees, that grass holds my daddy’s origin story—the roots every bit as glorious, sure, as those summer sunsets.

His living back then wasn’t easy.

Daddy is a product of the rural south, born in the 1930s to a Black and married couple that created seven kids together, which means that my father is living, breathing history; he knows segregation and Jim Crow, gunnysack pants and the various uses for poke sallet and wild cherry bark. He knows the true sting of being called “nigger” and the real, lived consequences of separate and unequal and the balls it takes to leave everyone and everything behind and head north in search of something better, something new, something hopeful, against the odds. He knows, too, what it means to be a motherless child, having lost his mother at the tender age of 10, and what it means to be raised by a single father in the ‘40s who is angry and hurt and overwhelmed and ambitious and old school stern, and by stern, I mean abusive and mean and hard—so hard that wherever there was longing for his mother in my father’s heart, there was also hate for the man who gave him life and filled his memories with sorrow and rage.

Only now, I’m grown has Daddy started to divulge the brutality he suffered at the hands of his father until he ran away to Philadelphia at age 17. He tells the stories and my heart aches for the kid who lived through it, and the man who continues to be haunted by it. By all accounts, Daddy could have been a bit of a trash father, seeing as his own dad didn’t exactly give him a roadmap to being a good one. And isn’t that the story of so many Black children, the product of fathers who were physically, emotionally, or mentally abusive, or just plain absent, leaving it to the mothers to be the mamas and the papas, tasked with teaching their children things that should be the purview of men, like how to pee straight in the toilet, or pick a barber, or shine a shoe or be a gentleman or provide for his family or help a woman feel protected. One need only to linger in the comments section of Father’s Day posts and essays to see just how many children are traumatized by their fathers’ lack. The scars, they are ugly. Deep.

That’s not the story my father wrote for me, though. I suppose Daddy knew what kind of father he did not want to be to me, and so he focused on being the kind of dad he never had, which meant that he loved hard and sweet and thoughtfully. Beautifully. For starters, he was there. He protected me and my brother and our family, physically, financially, emotionally and mentally. He was a hustler all his life—holding down multiple jobs, scheming up paydays when those jobs dried up, always with one mission on his mind: to keep a roof over our heads, food in our bellies, and clothes on our backs. Daddy was and still is a by-any-means-necessary kind of man and, at 87, insists on earning his keep and doing for self. To this day, I’m prone to holding down at least three jobs at any one time; I come by this honest.