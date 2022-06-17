MadameNoire Featured Video

It seems Martin stars Tisha Campbell and Martin Lawrence have set aside their differences for good.

Fans of the hit 90s sitcom will recall that Martin came to an end amid off-screen tensions between the two castmates over a sexual harassment lawsuit Campbell filed against Lawrence.

At that time, the actress claimed Lawrence subjected her to inappropriate behavior on set — including sexual battery, verbal abuse, and unwelcomed, escalating sexual harassment.

Around three decades after the drama between the two co-stars, Campbell recently reassured fans that things between the actors are now in a better place.

During a recent string of interviews, the actress explained that the two made an effort to bury the hatchet ahead of BET’s Martin: The Reunion, which premiered earlier this week.

“We worked really hard to reconnect, to forgive…” Campbell told Gayle King on CBS Mornings. “This reunion is about a celebration of everything that we did, everything that we accomplished, and our growth as human beings. And so, we concentrated mostly on that.”

The actress’ also reiterated similar sentiments about moving forward with Lawrence in a separate interview with PEOPLE.

“Everything else [beside the reunion] is a personal situation that we’ve all healed from,” Campbell told the publication. “So we’re not even gonna talk about it.”

“I hope people embrace it as much as they say they do,” Campbell said of the reunion special. “I wasn’t nervous about getting together with the cast, ’cause we are still friends.”

Martin remains one of the most influential Black sitcoms on pop culture to-date. In case you missed Martin: The Reunion‘s premiere on Thursday night, stream it via BET+.

