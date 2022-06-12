MadameNoire Featured Video

Saucy Santana was at the center of online criticism this week after social media users dug up some disparaging tweets he made about Beyoncé and her eldest daughter Blue Ivy.

The backlash boiled over on social media after the rapper dropped his new single “Booty” on June 10. The viral song sample’s the horns from Bey’s smash hit “Crazy in Love,” but some social media users weren’t feeling the new release because of Santana’s old Twitter posts where he appeared to talk trash about the Grammy-award-winning singer and her offspring.

In one tweet dating back to 2014, the “Material Girl” star called Blue Ivy “Nappy headed.”

Another tweet captured the rapper commenting on a post that claimed Kim and Kanye’s daughter North was prettier than Blue Ivy.

“I’m sorry but North West clears Blue Ivy. Have several car seats Blue…” he replied.

Santana also appeared to talk smack about Beyoncé’s “pregnancy glow” in 2017. The sassy hip-hop star tweeted that Bey looked “dry” as she was carrying her twins Rumi and Sir that year.

Well, eventually, the backlash became so loud that the rapper issued a statement about the eye-brow-raising tweets. However, instead of apologizing, Santana appeared to clap back at the naysayers.

“Fake woke ass b*tches!!!! People don’t care about old tweets,” he wrote, noting how the internet always tries to “cancel someone.”

“Y’all be thinking y’all have someone by the balls about situations you don’t give a damn about.”

Santana claimed he wrote the tweets back in 2014 because he was “miserable and broke” at the time.

“I’m 28 years old. A grown-ass adult. A completely different mindset on life from when I was 20. But yall knew dat,” he added.

