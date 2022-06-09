MadameNoire Featured Video

The highly-anticipated Married To Medicine season 9 supertease has arrived and MADAMENOIRE is sharing an exclusive look!

Married To Medicine Season 9 First Look

This season of Married To Medicine will surely be one to watch as the tease features blowups of biblical proportions. While the group of doctors and doctors’ wives are “ready to turn up”, they’re also seen listening to a passionate sermon about friendships as clips from the explosive season roll.

“Repeat this after me, say I just need some real friends,” says a Pastor before a clip shows Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Contessa butting heads.

“F**k you!” says Heavenly. “Come to say that to my face!” responds Dr. Contessa while being physically restrained.

“Sometimes you are blessed and your friend is obsessed!” says the Pastor as the fellas of “Married To Medicine” are seen clashing. “Some of your friends will celebrate when you’re down,” continues the Pastor as Dr. Simone is seen spewing some strong words, seemingly Quad’s way:

“I’m not f*****g with you because this is America, I get to choose who I f**k with!” says Dr. Simone while Quad laughs hysterically.

Things aren’t ALL tense, however. At one point, the group treks to Vegas where Quad’s treated like a Queen by male strippers and rips the runway in a fashion show. “Things happen in Vegas!” says Anila.

Later, the ladies are back to work and somebody’s got a new job; Muntyhood! Quad reveals that she’s caring for her nephew, Mason, who lives with her.

“Mason is my nephew,” says Quad who’s also dabbling in dating. “The man moved in, honey!”

We then cut back to the pastor who’s preaching to the Married To Medicine crew about dark forces looming nearby. “I see the devil trying to do some things in your life, trying to wreak havoc in your life,” says the pastor.

“The streets of Atlanta are talking about her sleeping around,” Quad tells Anila whose jaw drops.

“When the streets talk we listen,” adds Quad before Contessa brings up Quad being subjected to rumors as well.

“There’s a rumor about Quad too?” asks the doctor. “That she slept with one of her contractors,” replies Dr. Simone before Dr. Heavenly’s seen venting to Dr. Jackie about something being “unacceptable.”

“How do we fix the friendship?” asks the peace-making doctor. “Jackie, I don’t know if we can,” responds a fed-up Heavenly.

The rest of the tease shows tension between Toya and her husband Dr. Eugene, a devastating break-in at Anila’s house where family heirlooms are stolen, Dr. Eugene seemingly having choice words with Curtis and two of the ladies; Quad and Toya, getting into each other’s faces as the group tries to break it up.

We told you it was explosive!

Check out the “Married To Medicine” season 9 supertease below!

“Married to Medicine” season 9 premieres on Sunday, July 10 at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo. Each episode will stream next-day on Peacock. Catch up on all previous seasons of “Married to Medicine” on Peacock now. For more Bravo on Peacock, click here.

Coming Up This Season On “Married To Medicine” Season 9

Returning this season to the show are Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Quad Webb, Toya Bush Harris and Anila Sajja. Miss Quad Webb is also returning this season as part of the main cast

That’s not all, however, there are also some new faces!

New friend, Audra Frimpong joins the ladies as a real estate attorney with a rich Ghanaian heritage and a strong personality, she’s engaged to Dr. Martin Curry.

Check out the “Married To Medicine” season 9 cast bios below:

Dr. Jackie is on a serious mission to step into a new phase of her best life.

Her dream home is complete, her friendship with Dr. Simone is rekindled, and with her medical practice in overdrive for the first time she is contemplating hanging up her coat as full-time MD to pivot to business mogul status. While Dr. Jackie has shared most of her plans with her husband Curtis, and although he is on board…their expensive lifestyle is a cause for pause. Will Dr. Jackie really be able to let go and slow down or will she fill the void with more business ventures?

Dr. Heavenly is once again embracing her two biggest passions — expanding her empire and trying to keep her family close – however, while she tries to balance her practice, Dr. Damon’s practice, opening her new beauty supply store, and preparing for her daughter Alaura to go to college, she is in over her hair.

Also in the friendship department, Heavenly’s bond with Contessa and some of the ladies is in need of repair after her social media posts have left everyone giving her the side-eye. As Heavenly tries to pick up the pieces will she be able to mend relationships and get things back to on track?

Dr. Simone is moving in a positive direction, although she has admitted to being “on the petty boat” last year, she has now disembarked for good.

Her friendship with Dr. Jackie is off to a fresh start. She is also in a very happy and loving place with her husband Cecil. They have a new business venture and are ready to put everything about their relationship on the table to help others by writing a book. Dr. Simone and Cecil will have their sights set on making it on the next bestseller list…only if they can make it through the writing process in one piece.

Dr. Contessa is at a crossroads in her life and is determined to no longer live in confusion.

Dr. Contessa and Dr. Scott are working on getting their relationship on one accord. She is also venturing into fitness training to compete in a bikini body competition and with her personal life in desperate need of resuscitation, Contessa has stepped away from many of her closest friends including Dr, Heavenly. Will getting back her beauty queen body give her the confidence to finally stand up for herself in her marriage?

Miss Quad has arrived and is living her champagne wishes and caviar dreams out in her new multimillion-dollar home that she bought on her own.

Quad is no empty-nester as she is moving her mother and her clever 6-year-old nephew, Mason in with her. Her life has quickly shifted from an easy-going single life to a full house of family, homework reviews and chaos in the blink of an eye. She is wearing many hats of responsibility while also trying to make time to take a dip in the dating pool.

Toya has had the weight of life on her shoulders for the past year and she is ready to shed the negativity and move forward.

She and Eugene have moved into a new home temporarily while they look to build their next forever home. Toya is also working on mending friendships and her marriage with Eugene that will be tested when a swirl of rumors begin to brew.

Anila is returning to a bit of normalcy with her husband, Kiran’s practice back in full swing and their home construction finally complete.

With the sudden departure of their long-time nanny, Anila and Kiran agree to consider moving her parents in to help with the kids, but at what price and on whose terms? And after a traumatic burglary occurs at her new home Anila is left to pick up the pieces and choose between friends and foes.

New friend, Audra is a decedent of African royalty and a successful real estate attorney who is engaged to Dr. Martin Curry.

They are living the American dream along with Audra’s son, Kingston. Her fiancée, Dr. Martin is the man of her dreams and a dentist launching a luxury dental spa practice. Audra and Dr. Martin are a young and vivacious couple ushering in the next generation of successful doctors and professionals in Atlanta. Will they mesh well with this tight-knit medical group?

Will YOU be watching “Married To Medicine” Season 9 when it premieres on Sunday, July 10 at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo?