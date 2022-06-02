MadameNoire Featured Video

All-inclusive resorts and cruises are a fun way to spend a vacation, but meditation retreats are gaining popularity. An estimated 200 to 500 million people meditate, according to Mind Works. And it turns out that Black folks are leading the charge on mindfulness with Pew Research Center stating that 52 percent meditate at least once a week, making us the group that meditates the most. It’s no surprise why the Black community turns to meditation at such a high rate. Conditions like stress, anxiety, high blood pressure and even bodily pain are just a few of the ailments Black people identify with and they are all things that meditation has been found to help, according to several studies by the National Library of Medicine.

Ideally, one learns how to meditate in their home, car, office or really anywhere you are. But, it can be beneficial to, even just once, pack your bags and travel to a destination that’s designed specifically for mindfulness. If you are dedicated to deepening your spirituality and learning the principles of mindfulness and Buddhism, here are some of the best places to get your OHM on.

Spirit Rock Meditation Center

Woodacre, California

Website: Spiritrock.org

Located about 40 miles north of San Francisco, Spirit Rock Meditation Center sits in beautiful Marin County, just far enough from the bustle of the city while still enjoying views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the nearby redwoods of Muir Woods National Monument. It’s the ideal place to connect the mindfulness acquired in meditation to practical applications in modern society. The center offers day programs and long-term, residential programs. Many of their sessions have specific themes, such as transitioning into ones 60s and 70s and their BIPOC Voices weekly program.

Cerro Verde Retreats

Sedona, Arizona

Website: Cerrovr.com

Sitting on a creek and surrounded by Sedona Red Rock Mountains, the setting alone of this retreat has a way of calming the soul. The base of the retreat is a welcoming lodge with rustic décor, expansive outdoor decks for meditation and a beautiful kitchen along with large living spaces. A retreat here consists of four days and three nights of guided meditation, yoga and hiking. Your stay includes three vegan meals per day and an on-site concierge, plus housekeeping.

Vallecitos Mountain Retreat Center

Tierra Amarilla, New Mexico

Website: Vallecitos.org

The Vallecitos Mountain Retreat Center is a 135-acre private wildlife refuge and retreat situated in the lush Tusas Mountains where visitors can walk the meadows and look at the breathtaking ponderosa pine trees. Part of the magic of the place is the dozens of species from deer to birds to horses that regularly pass through, helping guests reconnect with nature. They host week-long retreats with different spiritual leaders who teach mindfulness from the basis of various philosophies and schools of thought.

The Omega Institute For Holistic Studies

Rhinebeck, New York

Website: Eomega.org

This peaceful getaway is just about a two-hour drive from Manhattan, in the adorable town of Rhinebeck. But aside from its quaint shops and restaurants on Main Street, it also boasts this holistic retreat that offers week-long programs filled with workshops and lectures for your journey to self-awareness and healing. Visitors can choose from several topics and focuses, including healthy eating, yoga, art and spiritual awareness. Accommodations and meals are included in the program.

Heaven And Earth Retreats

Banks, Oregon

Website: Melissa-Duclos.com

The Heaven and Earth retreat is just a 45-minute drive outside of Portland and sits on five acres in the woods. This rustic and minimalist retreat has a heated yoga barn, fire pits, a private meditation tent and comfortable lodging. Retreats are typically two-night stays that include lodging, organic meals and snacks, guided yoga and meditation. It’s an intimate space that feels like a home and the entire property is dotted with cozy corners to sit and do mindful breathing exercises.

Buddhist Retreat Center

Ixopo, South Africa

Website: Brcixopo.co.za

This serene retreat was named one of the best meditation centers in the world by CNN. It is situated in the midlands of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa and sits upon 300 beautiful and quiet acres of land that are perfect for strolling, hiking and – of course – meditating. The center has been operating since 1980, with teachers leading group meditation, and the opportunity for less-structured, personalized meditation experiences as well. Its gorgeous wildlife is complemented by a library, lecture hall and art studio where visitors can deepen their journey into mindfulness. As a resort and meditation retreat, its nightly rates cover accommodations and meals. The center is known for its incredible vegetarian cuisine.

RELATED CONTENT: ’Meditation’ Is What Inspired Saweetie To Become A Bald Baddie