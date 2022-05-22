MadameNoire Featured Video

Issa Rae has joined the cast of Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming “Barbie” live-action film, and according to multiple reports, the “Insecure” creator will play a version of the iconic doll. The flick will also star Margot Robbie and Hari Nef as Barbie, too.

Who will play Ken?

The film wouldn’t be complete without featuring Ken, Barbie’s famous boyfriend. Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa will reportedly play different versions of the beloved doll. According to Essence, Katie McKinnon, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell are also among the star-studded cast that will appear in the film.

Barbie is based on an adapted screenplay by writer Noah Baumbach and fans can expect the film to hit theaters in 2023.

Issa Rae is gearing up to drop her new comedy series Rap Sh*t

In other related news, Issa Rae has been busy at work producing her new comedy series Rap Sh*t which will premiere exclusively at the American Black Film Festival 2022 on June 18. The upcoming show, which is slated to release later on HBO MAX, follows two besties Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) as they attempt to launch their rap careers. Although it’s a comedy, “the series captures the real-life challenges facing women who want to break into the male-dominated hip-hop scene,” Harper’s BAZAAR notes.

“I think this is just such a unique time in hip-hop, especially when it comes to female rappers, because there’s such an abundance, and it doesn’t feel like they’re all in competition with each other,” Rae told the publication of her thought process behind the buzzing show.

“I’m a child of the ’90s, and there used to always be a tendency to put two women against one another. It feels like we’re in an era where there’s such a supportive environment now because of that abundance. All of that, combined with just my own story of coming up, became the next story that I wanted to tell.”

In addition to Rae, the City Girls also serve as co-executive producers behind the forthcoming show.

