Memorial Day weekend kicks off the summer and now, the steamy season is creeping up on us and following two years of a pandemic, everybody is itching to hit the beaches, jump in the pool, lounge at that resort and get back in the water in style. That means it’s time to refresh your bathing suit collection. If you’re like most women, you probably haven’t bought a new suit in a while. Statista says that the majority of women only buy a new suit every one to two years. But bathing suits go through a lot, from chlorine to sand to sun. And your body changes from year to year, too.

Having a bathing suit that flatters your figure, is constructed of quality, supportive materials and boasts a fresh look can be just the thing your wardrobe is crying out for. That’s why it’s time to check out these fabulous Black bathing suit designers. From minimalistic to bold, from one-pieces to teeny, tiny thongs, we’ve got you covered with some gorgeous swimwear to add to your collection.

Lemlem

Lemlem was launched as a collaboration between H&M and Ethiopian model Liya Kebede and has been featured on the highly prestigious Net-A-Porter website. They’re known for making pieces in mostly blue, red and yellow hues with timeless, minimalist prints like gingham and leopard. Expect classic cuts here such as triangle and bandeau tops and side-tie bottoms. Here’s one more thing to love about this brand: they’re working to create jobs for women across Africa in the textile and fashion industry.

Jade Swim

Jade Swim is owned by Brittany Kozerski Freeney who is also the designer on the pieces. As a former fashion editor, Freeney knows a thing or two about what looks good on a woman’s body and what’s on trend. Jade Swim creates beautiful minimalistic pieces in neutral, earth tones with flattering cuts and interesting details. The quality materials and structures support and contour the body very nicely.

Andrea Iyamah

If you’re looking for something a little different that nobody else at the pool will be donning, look no further than Andrea Iyamah swimwear, by designer Dumebi Iyamah. Each piece is inspired by African culture and design, with stunning, show-stopping details that you’d typically see on a red carpet dress rather than a swimsuit. But it just works. The current collection is big on the flattering high-rise bottom, but you can choose your preferred coverage level.

Asherah Swimwear

Designed by Cheryl Jones, Asherah Swimwear is unapologetically bold and made for the goddess in you. These pieces are meant to turn heads, with gold details, belly chains, tassels, fringe and peek-a-boo cuts that highlight curves. The colors are just as eye-catching – expect plenty of neon and shimmery options. It’s an incredibly fun and sexy line that’s ready for a Vegas pool party.

Mint Swim

This playful and inspired line comes from designer Draya Michele. Its website hasn’t even launched yet but the looks are so popular that their IG page already has over 500K followers, so be sure to add your name to their website mailing list to know when the collection becomes available. Each piece has surprising and flattering details like strategically placed cutouts, interesting two-tone color schemes and flirty cuts.

Castamira

Castamira was founded by former Wilhelmina model Chantel Davis, who knows from her years of photoshoots how to make a bikini that looks good on every inch of the wearer’s body. This unique line makes one-pieces that are inspired by 70’s and 90’s fashion, so expect lace-up tops and ruched bust areas.

Icon Swim

Icon Swim makes bold and interesting pieces that are especially flattering on curves. Definitely check them out if you’re looking for a one-piece that’s anything but ordinary. They also have a wide selection of coverage from tiny thongs to full coverage, from low rise to high waist and you can opt for one, two and even three-piece swimsuits.

Riot Swim

Riot Swim was founded by entrepreneur Monti Landers (who is often caught modeling her pieces on her IG). Riot makes lovely minimalistic pieces and is meant to be extremely versatile. Shop the site by selecting the color you want, then the coverage type, then the style. It’s very easy to mix and match all of the pieces, and you’ll find a wide array of sizes, including those for DD-busted shoppers.

