Crystal Dunn has been making waves as a star soccer player since she first stepped foot on the field in high school. Born in New Hyde Park section of Queens, in New York City, this athletic prodigy was an All-New York First Team and All-Long Island team selection in her freshman, sophomore and senior year. That early success was a clear indicator and testament of what was to come.

In college, at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Dunn became the first freshman ever to win the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award. As a sophomore, the NSCAA would go on to name her third-team All-America and first-team All-Southeast Region.

After some time spent overseas right after college with FA WSL 1 club Chelsea., Dunn returned to the U.S. to join the North Carolina Courage, who she helped break several records. All of this was before she was traded to the Portland Thorns. One more impressive stat: Dunn has played every position besides goalkeeper.

In 2021, Dunn was announced the 2021 Concacaf Women’s Player of the Year adding to her running list of accolades.

“She is now one of the faces of the national women’s soccer league,” says women’s athletic expert Demeka Fields. “That’s big for this women’s league in the US to have a Black face.”

We can’t wait to see what she does next on the field and off!

