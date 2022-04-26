MadameNoire Featured Video

Congratulations are in order for renowned public health leader and humanitarian Dr. Helene Gayle, who was recently appointed to serve as Spelman College’s 11th President.

Dr. Gayle will leave behind her current position as the CEO of The Chicago Community Trust, the nation’s largest network of donors and nonprofits who fund community projects that help progress residents living in the Chicago region. Under the philanthropist’s leadership, The Chicago Community Trust doubled its assets from $2.8 billion to $4.7 billion and implemented strategies “aimed at closing the racial and ethnic wealth gap,” according to Yahoo News. The former epidemiologist will help push Spelman’s mission of equity and access forward.

Additionally, Dr. Gayle spent nearly 20 years working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to combat the HIV/AIDS crisis alongside the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. As a graduate from both Johns Hopkins University School of Hygiene and Public Health and College and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, the prominent health advocate comes ready to make a profound impact on the historically black liberal arts college’s legacy.

“I am honored and look forward to being a part of a long, proud legacy committed to the education of women of African descent. This is a moment where HBCUs are once again being recognized for the importance that they bring to every sector of this country,” said Dr. Gayle.

“Spelman has a strong history of changing lives for people who will change lives. The idea of giving back to generations of students through cutting-edge academic programs and facilities, increasing college affordability, raising financial aid support and increasing the endowment, and developing new career pathways and opportunities is what invigorates and excites me about this new role,” she added.

Rosalind G. Brewer, Board Chair of Spelman College, also gushed about the star’s exciting new position.

“Our success for more than a century and a half has been built by an engaged student body and alumnae, committed faculty and staff, and a history of exemplary presidents. I’m excited about Dr. Gayle’s appointment and confident that her demonstrated ability to address complex issues in communities of color many of which involve the strength of Black females and her success factors, coupled with her commitment to equity, will further build on Spelman’s legacy and propel the College into the future.”

