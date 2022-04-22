MadameNoire Featured Video

In this episode of Women to Know: Sports Edition, MADAMENOIRE honors Tiffany Hayes, a professional basketball player for the Atlanta Dream.

“It was important for MadameNoire to focus on women who don’t always land in the light,” says MN’s managing editor Ida Harris. And even though Hayes’ name might not be a household one (yet), Harris explains, “She plays her ass off, her stats are dope and she’s been consistent throughout her career.”

Some of Hayes’ professional highlights include being drafted as the number two pick in the second round for the Atlanta Dream, earning a career total of 3,342 points, achieving 814 rebounds and nailing 66 blocks.

RELATED CONTENT: Women To Know: The Sports Edition Honors Basketball Coach Dawn Staley

Hayes has always been a star player. Even starting in her high school years, Hayes was the leading scorer on her team, and in college, playing for the Connecticut Huskies, she competed in the 2009 and 2010 NCAA National Champions.

Hayes has continued to outdo herself every season, achieving new career highs yearly. She was voted into the 2017 and 2018 WNBA All-Star Games and has played in several high-profile overseas events. One such event included the 2015 European Games, in which Hayes competed as part of the Azerbaijan women’s national basketball team, after getting her Azerbaijan citizenship.

On the philanthropy front, Hayes is doing some incredible things, too. In 2020, she opened the Hoop National ATL, a multi-purpose basketball facility hosting a variety of youth programs targeting underserved communities.

RELATED CONTENT: MADAMENOIRE Presents ‘Women To Know’: Sports Edition II