Thanks to her smile, sass and immense talent, the internet continues to be captivated by a young content creator known as Indy Bugg.

Indy’s skilled hair braiding has online users singing the child’s praises in the comments of some of her most recent clips.

As you can see below, Indy shared clips of herself working on locs, giving herself knotless box braids and doing cornrows on the head of another young girl.

Indy boasts 185k followers on Instagram, and her comments are filled with the following:

“She’s so talented 👏👏👏👏 going to go very far in life.” “She literally can do whatever she puts her mind to!” “So gifted! 🙌🏾” “It’s nothing she can’t do ❤️🙌 ,” and “I swear I love her!! She’s been here before and if not she’s blessed.”

Some of the other talents Indy’s featured on her Instagram account include one of her artistry, clips of her stellar dancing, and one of an impressive nail set she did on herself.

Around a month ago, the online star’s YouTube account reposted a video of the “once in a lifetime” opportunity Indy got to experience being “Queen for a Day” at Universal Studios with Access Hollywood as the outlet’s “TikTok Star of the Week.”

Indy got to perform during a parade for Universal’s Minions — which she was ecstatic about.

In January, When MADAMENOIRE interviewed the youngster alongside her mother Rachel, the tiny talented titan shared the following when asked what she’d say to cheer someone up who’s having a bad day:

“You’re beautiful and don’t let nobody get in your way. Follow your dreams. Be kind and always be helpful. Don’t talk bad to yourself because you’re beautiful! Be grateful! You don’t need to be somebody else – just be who you are! Like me – I’m Indy, I’m short, I’m cute…”

