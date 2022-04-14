MadameNoire Featured Video

MADAMENOIRE is joining in on Black Maternal Health Week 2022 with a conversation conducted with the National Birth Equity Collective about women’s pleasure.

NBEC After Dark: Let’s Talk About Sex Workshop is going down on April 14 at 6 p.m. ET and will be moderated by MN’s very own Managing Editor, Ida Harris.

Related Stories PLEASURE IS PRINCIPLE: Double Penetration Comes With A Double Standard That Privileges Penis But Shames Vagina

The conversation will serve as a safe space where registered participants can feel free, wind down, get liberated and seek answers to all their pressing questions about sex and pleasure.

If you didn’t know, tonight’s discussion is taking place on Cupcake & Cunnilingus Day — an annual celebration and day of heightened awareness centering on female pleasure, prioritizing orgasms and demanding pleasure equality.

Tonight’s panel will include sexologist and educator Goody Howard of AskGoody.com and Dr. Bianca Laureano, the founder of the Women of Color Sexual Health Network.

As we previously shared with our readers, MN has partnered with NBEC and is sponsoring BMHW22 via our iOne digital family.

While we don’t want to give too much away about the juicy tidbits that’ll be discussed during tonight’s workshop, we can share that one topic our experts will tackle is how to broach the topic of pleasure with your partner regarding your needs and expectations.

RELATED CONTENT: “Listen To A Black Woman: Principles Of Pleasure And Sexual Agency”

Another issue we’ll unpack is the harmful impacts caused by the stigma around masturbation, particularly as it relates to Black women and the act of self-pleasuring.

RELATED CONTENT: “Choosing My Single Self Is A Healing Journey Toward The Love I Deserve”

Overall, tonight’s conversation will center how can we as Black women can embrace our sexual freedoms without labels and inhibitions.

Whether you tune in by yourself, with your partner, or with a girlfriend, we hope you join us!

RELATED CONTENT: “Here’s What To Expect From This Year’s Black Maternal Health Week”