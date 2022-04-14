MadameNoire Featured Video

Ciara recently shared what she thinks is the key to her friendship with Serena Williams.

The singer opened up about the bond between the two successful women for Insider’s first digital issue, which features Serena as its star.

“I think the key to our friendship is the fact that when we get together it’s not about what we do in our professional lives — it’s about being free to experience our authentic selves with each other,” Ciara wrote in an email about her friendship with Serena. “The world gets to see her passion for tennis when she’s on the court, but behind the scenes she carries that same passion and enthusiasm.”

Over the years, the two ladies have sustained a long friendship where they offer each other support and encouragement.

The bond between the two has often been shared on social media, including in 2017 when Ciara shared a clip of herself and Russell Wilson hitting balls on the tennis court and Serena replying: “love this! I’m coming by to give y’all lessons.”

Ciara also shared a video of a pool time playdate her daughter Sienna and Serena’s daughter Olympia shared in 2019 while in Cannes, France.

“The moments I cherish ❤️ . @serenawilliams and I with our girls in Cannes. #SweetMemories #MomLife,” the singer penned in the caption.

Ciara discussed linking up with Serena in Cannes while speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 BET Awards.

“And it’s funny because we both spent a lot of time around each other when we were pregnant, carrying our girls, but we never got to get them together,” the singer shared. “And so when we were in Cannes, it was like our first time getting our girls together.”

In addition to describing that time together overseas as “really special,” Ciara said, “Russ and Serena worked out, as well, and our babies were playing while they were working out. It was a really good time!”

