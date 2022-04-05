MadameNoire Featured Video

[TRIGGER WARNING]

Three suspects have been charged with the gruesome capital murder of 18-year-old Amya Carey in Mississippi.

On Feb. 15, officials from the Jackson Police Department found the young teenager’s remains on a city street with multiple gunshot wounds. Now, three people have been charged for Carey’s tragic death. In a press conference held on April 1, the Jackson Police Department announced the arrests of Dewitt Anderson, 34, Cedric Banks, 37, and Kaymia Blackmon, 19–all of whom were with Carey in the moments leading up to her fatal shooting. The trio was charged with kidnapping Carey, with one of the suspects receiving a sexual assault charge for raping the young teen.

Jackson Police Department Deputy Chief Deric Hearn told reporters that the young teen left her home to pick up her friend, Blackmon, and her boyfriend Anderson.

“They were the last ones that were seen with her…that is where our investigation started,” Hearn said, according to ABC affiliate WAPT. Later that evening, Blackmon, Anderson and his brother Banks (who joined them later in the evening), tried to have sex with Carey, but she refused. That’s when things spiraled out of control.

Carey and Blackmon allegedly began fighting, prompting Anderson to pull out his gun and shoot. The trio then placed the injured teen in a car where she was later raped by one of the suspects. “Before she was dumped on the street, Carey was allegedly shot twice more,” PEOPLE reported.

All three suspects are currently being held without bond.

