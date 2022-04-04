MadameNoire Featured Video

A Black educator at Perimeter College at Georgia State University has reportedly faced consequences after a viral TikTok video told the story of her calling the police on two Black students for allegedly being two minutes late to class.

TikTok user and college student Bria Blake shared a clip explaining the incident on March 30, and has since garnered over 165,000 likes on the post.

The professor is a woman Blake identified as Carissa Gray.

Allegedly, the educator called the police after students named Kamyrn and Taylor showed up for class slightly late and refused to leave the room at the professor’s request.

According to the TikTok, after Taylor said the students “paid to be here,” referencing tuition in exchange for their GSU education, the professor briefly left the classroom and later returned with two armed university police officers.

Blake claimed one of the officers grabbed “Taylor’s things and tried to forcibly remove them [the late students] from the room.”

Kamyrn and Taylor were then allegedly told that if they didn’t leave the classroom they’d be charged with trespassing, according to Blake’s now-viral account of the incident.

The two tardy students were later additionally informed by the college’s Department of Student Life that their incident with Gray wasn’t the first time police were called on students for something irrational.

“Time and time again, we’ve seen the police being weaponized against Black people,” Blake said in the video. “Calling the police on two students for being two minutes late to class is extremely unreasonable and dangerous.”

Blake shared that the two students, a woman and man, were crying and were “terrified” while thinking about what could’ve happened to them in the aftermath of the incident.

The TikToker also shared that Taylor feels professor Gray’s actions last week may have been the teacher retaliating against her over another incident earlier in the semester.

Gray is no longer teaching in-person classes at GSU at this time, according to CBS46.

