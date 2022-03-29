MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B has landed another legal victory!

The rapper and her sister Hennessy Carolina have just won a defamation lawsuit stemming from a heated argument that occurred in The Hamptons back in September 2020. The three unidentified plaintiffs sued the Grammy-nominated rapper and her younger sister after they claimed Hennesy and her friends blocked one of their vehicles with a car as they were enjoying a beach day under the sun. The entire exchange was caught on camera.

When one of the plaintiffs, who just so happened to be wearing a MAGA hat, began screaming and threatening Hennessy’s girlfriend, tensions flared, prompting Hennesy to pull out her camera and film the verbal altercation. Cardi, who wasn’t present during the incident, tweeted a video of the quarrel, noting how her sister and her girlfriend were victims targeted because of their Afro-Latina heritage and because they were members of the LGBTQ community.

RELATED CONTENT: In An Emotional Testimony, Cardi B Says She Was ‘Extremely Suicidal’ Due To YouTuber Tasha K.’s Alleged Lies

In legal documents obtained by Billboard, the trio claimed that Hennesey began “shouting foul and threatening language and defamatory statements” during their spat. They also took issue with the Love & Hip Hop alum painting them as “racist MAGA supporters,” on camera, but this week a New York judge tossed out the defamation, assault, and battery case arguing that “the insults hurled by Carolina were too general, and don’t rise to the level of defamation.”

The three plaintiffs also alleged that Cardi’s younger sibling spit at them during the argument and altered parts of the video to hold them “in a false light,” but the judge dismissed those accusations as well, stating that they could not substantiate their claims with sufficient evidence, TMZ noted.

Cardi’s vitriol for the opinionated personality sparked after she took to her YouTube series to talk trash about the rapper, implying that she had herpes and HIV. The content creator even spread nasty rumors about the rapper’s firstborn child Kulture. As previously reported, t he jury slammed the unWinewithTaskaK host with two counts of slander, one count of libel, and one count of invasion of privacy. The judge also dismissed Tasha’s $3 million countersuit. The big win comes almost two months after Cardi won her very own defamation lawsuit against YouTube Vlogger Tasha K. In July, the judge awarded the Bronx native a whopping $1.25 million in damages after a 2 week-long case.

RELATED CONTENT: Stylist AmiraaVee Shares The Details In Transforming Hennessy Carolina Into A Style Star