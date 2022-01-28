MadameNoire Featured Video

Chris Brown has been hit with a $20 million lawsuit from an unidentified woman who accused him of raping her in 2020 and he is claiming he is innocent.

According to TMZ, the rape happened during a party at Diddy’s Star Island home. The woman claims that after she met the “Iffy” singer at the party, he invited her to have a drink in the kitchen. After she began drinking the mixed drink he made her, she claimed she began to feel “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.” The woman said when she started feeling “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep,” Brown led her to a bedroom. She said she tried to leave the bedroom once she realized what was happening but Brown blocked her exit. She said she also told him to stop once he started kissing her and removing her bottom but he didn’t listen and allegedly raped her. She said the next day Brown texted her and urged her to take a Plan B pill to prevent pregnancy.

Her lawyers, Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck, said she didn’t go to the police because she was too embarrassed.

Brown responded to these allegations on social media, saying that people have a habit of accusing him of things when he is ready to release a new project.

“I hope yall see this pattern of [cap],” he wrote on his Instagram story. “Whenever I’m releasing music or projects, “THEY” try to pull some real bulls***.”

The 32-year-old crooner is often accused of being violent against women. Brown was accused months ago of being violent towards another woman, but that case was dismissed. In June 2021, a woman accused him of striking her but he wasn’t charged due to insufficient evidence. In 2016, he was accused of punching one woman at a Las Vegas club and also accused of threatening a woman with a gun.