During a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, actress Aunjanue Ellis revealed that Will Smith played a huge part in negotiating salaries for cast members of King Richard.

The 53-year-old star said she wrote a letter to the Oscar-award nominee asking for help when she noticed that the film’s salary was on the lower end.

“He did, but I think what’s important to say about that…and I think it’s important that I say this. After you get the job, the fight is not over. You know you have to fight for equal pay and that kind of thing,” Ellis told Charlemagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy, during her appearance on Mar. 17. “I did that job, and I’m thankful for it, but I could have gotten paid better. So I told him this, and he did something about it.”