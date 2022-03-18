MadameNoire Featured Video

Stacey Abrams may not be the governor of Georgia yet but for now we can call her “Madam President.”

For the season four finale of Star Trek: Discovery, the Georgia governor hopeful guest starred as the President of the United Earth, which is no longer a member of the United Federation of Planets. In her scene, she arrives and discusses a plan for the United Earth to join the alliance again.

This is a dream come true for Abrams, who is a big Star Trek fan. In her book, Lead From Outside, she used a scene from an episode from Star Trek: The Next Generation to describe how she approaches politics as a Black woman who is a democrat in a state where Republican white men have the control. Once executive producer Michelle Paradise found out how much she loved the show, she was called to star in the season finale.

“When the time came to start talking about the president of Earth, it seemed like, ‘Well, who better to represent that than her?’” Paradise, who also wrote the episode, told Variety.

In order to play the part, Abrams had one condition: she didn’t want to hear any spoilers about season four while filming.

“She was very specific about that,” Paradise added. “She wanted to be able to just watch it and enjoy when the show finally came out. So, yeah, we avoided all the spoilers.”

The cast didn’t know Abrams was coming to set the day she filmed, so when she arrived they were in shock.

“We were fanning out the whole time, just trying to cover it up, trying to be cool,” Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Capt. Michael Burnham. “We adopted her so fast. We were like, ‘You’re Star Trek family forever now.’”

Martin-Green added that they were blown away by Abrams’ performance.

“She was just so comfortable with what she was doing, and knew exactly how to be and where to go and everything,” Martin-Green continued. “I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised.”

Take a look at her scene below.