Yara Shahidi is a major step closer to being a 2022 Harvard University graduate.

The 22-year old Grown-ish actress repped her Crimson pride recently in a post where she stood outside in the falling snow and celebrated finishing her lengthy thesis.

“Weighing in at 32,508 words and 136 pages, is this thesis writer, Yara Sayeh Shahidi! Let’s gooooo!” the actress said in a short clip while flexing her muscles like a pro wrestler and wearing a Harvard crewneck.

“YOUR FAVORITE THESIS WRITER IS OFFICIALLY DONE WRITING✨💪🏽,” Shahidi captioned the post. “TRY NOT TO BE INTIMIDATED BY MY STATS 😤 #ThesisComplete #Harvard #classof2022 #LESSSGOOO!!”

Stars including Ryan Destiny, Deon Cole, Elsa Majimbo, Snoh Aalegra, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jennifer Garner, Lana Waithe, Landon Moss, Tika Sumpter, Questlove, Teyanna Taylor and more all congratulated the Grown-ish actress on her significant accomplishment.

In the past, Shahidi has previously shared her plan to double major in interdisciplinary sociology and African-American Studies while at university.

“I’ve wanted to be a history professor for longer than I’ve wanted to be an actress,” the actress said while speaking about her Harvard acceptance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in 2018. “And so I used to have the Harvard webpage up, and I’d go through the course catalog. So needless to say, this is something I’ve been planning for a long time.”

The Grown-ish star landed her acceptance at the premiere and prestigious Ivy League school in 2017, although she took a gap year before her beginning classes, PEOPLE details.

The 22-year old got into every school she applied to, “which included Stanford University, Yale University and Spelman College.”

We are so happy for Shahidi and love that she prioritized getting her education while balancing that with her demanding acting career. We know there’s so much in store for her bright future!

