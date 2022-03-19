MadameNoire Featured Video

Laughter isn’t just good for the soul – it’s good for the body. Research out of Very Well Mind says that laughter reduces levels of stress hormones and boost levels of feel-good hormones. It even provides a little ab workout and has been shown to reduce anxiety. Mayo Clinic reports that laughter aids in circulation, boosts the immune system and acts as a natural pain reliever. So you have nothing to feel bad about if you take breaks throughout the day to watch a funny video – it’s good for you.

Laughter deserves its own holiday, and it has one. National Lets Laugh Day reminds us all to not take life so seriously and find humor in every moment. Of course, we could all use a little help with that sometimes, which is why we rounded up a list of some of the funniest shows by Black writers and creators that you can stream now.

For A Fresh Perspective

#blackAF

After creating the wildly popular sitcom “Black-ish,” Kenya Barris ventured into this edgier (read: not PG) mockumentary about his own life. Barris plays a fictionalized version of himself in this show. The official description is “”#blackAF uncovers the messy, unfiltered, and often hilarious world of what it means to be a ‘new money‘ black family trying to ‘get it right’ in a modern world where ‘right’ is no longer a fixed concept.” He co-stars alongside Rashida Jones, Iman Benson and Genneya Walton. You can stream the first season on Netflix now.

For Something Real

Run the World

“Run the World” has received excellent ratings from fans and only just premiered in 2021. The show was created by Leigh Davenport, who is also an executive producer on the series. Its synopsis is “Run the World is the story of a group of Black women – vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends – who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination. At its core, it’s an unapologetically female show about enviable friendship and not only surviving – but thriving together.” It received a score of 100 percent from Rotten Tomatoes. You can watch it now on Hulu.

For A Girls’ Night In

Girlfriends

If you’re feeling nostalgic for the early 2000s, you can watch all 8 seasons of “Girlfriends” on Netflix right now. The synopsis is “Four close friends in Los Angeles challenge and support each other through life’s triumphs and disasters.” The show was created by Mara Brock Akil. Akil won a BET Comedy Award in the category of Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the show and it even inspired a spinoff called “The Game” which aired briefly on the CW.

For Something Old School

The Wayans Bros

They may have gained fame through the likes of “Scary Movie,” “White Chicks,” and other blockbuster hits, but before that, the Wayans Brothers created this hilarious series. In this sitcom, Shawn and Marlon Wayans play two brothers living in Harlem, working at a newsstand and helping out their father (played by John Witherspoon) at his restaurant. The show captures the early essence of this great comedic duo and is full of laugh-out-loud moments. You can stream it now on HBO Max.

For Family Friendly

Family Reunion

“Family Reunion” was created by writer Meg DeLoatch and stars Tia Mowry and Anthony Alabi. It follows the story of a family of six who travel from Seattle, Washington to Columbus, Georgia for a family reunion, but decide to stay to remain closer to family. It’s full of all of the humorous moments that come from awkward family time and being a little too close for comfort to your relatives. The show won a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. You can stream it now on Netflix.

For Something Different

The Last O.G.

“The Last O.G.” enjoys the comedic stylings of Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish, Cedric the Entertainer and other great cast members. It was created by Jordan Peele and John Carcieri and tells the story of an ex-con (Morgan) getting out of prison after 15 years, only to find his neighborhood has been gentrified and his girlfriend (Haddish) is raising their kids with a new man. Haddish won a BET Award for Best Actress for her performance on the show two years in a row and Morgan won an award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series from the Black Reel Awards. You can stream episodes at TBS.com.