Nicki Minaj had a few choice words for Black men who find fun in putting down Black women on social media.

During a conversation with Joe Budden on Instagram Live, she addressed men who get on social media and constantly comment on Black women’s appearance, poke fun at them and make harsh judgements. The Queens-born lyricist made it clear that when we get beautified it is for our own self-care, not a man’s approval.

“I’m talking about men who feel the need to comment on women’s bodies and say what we like and what we don’t like,” she said. “Who are you? This ain’t about you.”

She added, “Y’all feel like y’all can constantly disrespect Black women?,” she continued. “Get the f*** out out of here!…And to all the men that get on and laugh about Black women because you’re mad because some Black girl broke your f****** ugly a** heart like the podcast clowns. I wish the f*** you would’ve tried that with me b****,” she added about Fresh and Fit podcast host Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes. “You speak about these things in the privacy of your home with your woman. This is not embarrass Black women season!”

After reading Black men, she reassured them that they are loved, needed and honored and that she is not someone who will ever “categorize all Black men based on the couple dumb ones.”

“First of all, I wanna say this. Dear Black men, I f****** love you. I love you,” she said. “Dear Black men, I appreciate you. Dear Black men, you are needed and wanted, and dear Black men, you are the only men on this planet that, as little boys, you don’t get to be nurtured and treated like a child, like a baby, like someone’s thing that needs to be loved and hugged and kissed and told that we love you.”

Take a look at her full Instagram Live session below.