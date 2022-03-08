MadameNoire Featured Video

Red Table Talk Host, Jada Pinkett Smith, showered Rihanna with praise for her bold maternity looks this week.

The star took to Instagram on March. 7, sharing a photo of the “Umbrella” crooner’s sheer Black lingerie ensemble that she wore while attending the Dior Autumn-Winter 2022 fashion show. To the right of the image, Smith stitched a pic of a sparkly see-through runway look that she wore during her pregnancy.

“Who says you can’t wear see-thru fits when you’re preggers???” she captioned the photo. “I love me some Rih. She’s bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind and an all-around girls girl. She likes to see other women win and that’s one of her qualities I admire most,” the Matrix star continued right before giving the Fenty Beauty mogul her flowers for International Women’s Month.

“She’s a queen that loves helping other women find and hold their own crowns. As women, it’s important that we seeeee one another, help heal one another, love one another and support one another. Here’s to one more of my favorites for International Women’s Month.”

In February, the bustling businesswoman spoke to PEOPLE about “Rih-Defining” pregnancy style.

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

The singer added:

“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform.”

Although sometimes, dressing up with a full-on baby bump can present some “uncomfortable” challenges.

“I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could, and fashion is one of my favorite things. We’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal,” she previously told Entertainment Tonight. “It can get uncomfortable at times, and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

