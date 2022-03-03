MadameNoire Featured Video

Winnie Harlow is venturing into the world of business with the release of her new sunscreen line, CAY skin.

The importance of skincare hits close to home for the 27-year-old model who has broken barriers in the beauty world with her vitiligo condition. The new brand, which is inspired by her Jamaican roots, includes a wide variety of lush skin protectant products for “everyone under the sun” including the silky Isle Body Oil and the Universal Mineral Face Lotion. Both items offer SPF 30 protection.

“I love islands. I love to be in the heat. I love beaches. I’m Caribbean through and through,” Harlow told Allure. It’s the music I listen to, the food I eat, it’s a part of my life. Cay Skin was named after the cays — or keys — which are little pockets of islands [in Jamaica]. I wanted to package the Caribbean in a bottle. “

Harlow said the business idea hit her after she came down with a bad case of sunburn during a photoshoot.

“I had a two-day shoot in the Bahamas from sun up to sundown on each day and at certain points, they didn’t want me to reapply sunscreen because it was leaving a purple or blue cast on my skin, and [that] wasn’t pretty,” the Victoria’s Secret muse revealed to PEOPLE about the difficult experience.

“I kind of understood it, but I was worried that I was going to burn. And lo and behold, that end of the second day, I was burnt to a crisp,” she continued. “They had to call doctors to give me injections for the inflammation and for pain.” Now, not all sunscreens are made equal, especially for folks with melanated tones or harsh skin sensitivities. Not to mention, that awful white residue that some sunscreens can leave behind when applying. The America’s Next Top Model alum said she wanted to create a product that was not only going to protect your skin but make “you look gorgeous and feel good wearing it” too.

All of the CAY Skin products feature special mineral and chemical formulas that have been dermatologist-tested and that are 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

The new line will officially launch on Sephora.com on March 22 and in-store on April 1. Prices range from $32 for the Isle Body Oil to $34 for the Universal Mineral Face Lotion. Other products include the Isle Lip Balm ($14) and the Isle Face Glow Lotion ($32).

Harlow told PEOPLE that becoming a first-time business owner has been “really rewarding.”

“Honestly, it’s my own child,” she added. “It’s so different for me. My whole career [has been] going to different places and shooting for a brand that’s already established. But this has been me creating the product over two years and now being the creative director for the shoots and casting models and picking hairstylists and makeup artists. Every step of the way I have my hand in it. So it’s been a lot more work, but more rewarding because it’s a product that I created.”

Check out the brand’s full list of products at cayskin.com.

