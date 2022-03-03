MadameNoire Featured Video

Afropunk founder Matthew Morgan has enlisted Missy Elliott, Wizkid, Kali Uchis, Jhené Aiko, Jorja Smith, Flatbush Zombie and tons of other top acts to hit the stage during his upcoming festival, LetsGetFr.ee.

Taking place from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York City, the festival’s lineup also includes Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Tems, Mr. Eazi, Yendry, Tiwa Savage, Raveena, GoldLink, Everday People, Beenie Man and many, many more.

LetGetFr.ee will host a “special opening night gala” on Aug. 19, Variety details.

In addition to the music, festival-goers will have opportunity to experience the event’s Brazilian-inspired Carnival and Caribbean Sound System Culture, as well as a bazaar of some of the coolest, talented and interesting market sellers, and various eats.

“Masterclass educational initiatives” will also be offered — providing patrons with the opportunity to immerse themselves in Black, Brown, Indigenous and Asian/Pacific Islander cultures in a “broad-minded, respectful, considerate, non-cliché, and non-exploitative way.”

LetsGetFr.ee’s overarching goal is to provide unrepresented communities equitable access to the entertainment industry “at all levels” over the next decade.

Self-described as “the world’s largest purpose-driven festival” that doubles as an “activist platform,” the festival’s website additionally highlighted that LetsGetFr.ee aims to promote “positive energy” and the idea “we are better when celebrating our differences together!”

Notably, the “Fr.ee” in the event’s name stands for “F*ck Racism. Elevate Equality,” according to Respect-Mag.

Tickets are currently $69 per day and go on sale later this week via Dice.

It sounds like LetsGetFr.ee is going to be three days of straight vibes — peep the full line up down below.

LetsGetFr.ee Festival 2022 Lineup:

Aluna

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Anik Khan

Ferg

AUDREY NUNA

Bakar

Bas

Batekoo

Beenie Man

Bomba Estéreo

Boylife

Cimafunk

Deb Never

El Alfa

Everyday People

Flatbush Zombies

Fousheé

GoldLink

Heavy Baile

Ilham

Jai Wolf

Jhené Aiko

Jorja Smith

Kali Uchis

Kojey Radical

Lido Pimienta

Lous and the Yakuza

Major Lazer Sound System

María Isabel

Missy Elliott

Mr Eazi

Ozuna

Papi Juice

​​Prateek Kuhad

Priya Ragu

Raveena

Teezo Touchdown

Tems

Tiwa Savage

UMI

VP Records

Weston Estate

Wizkid

YEИDRY