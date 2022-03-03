Afropunk founder Matthew Morgan has enlisted Missy Elliott, Wizkid, Kali Uchis, Jhené Aiko, Jorja Smith, Flatbush Zombie and tons of other top acts to hit the stage during his upcoming festival, LetsGetFr.ee.
Taking place from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York City, the festival’s lineup also includes Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Tems, Mr. Eazi, Yendry, Tiwa Savage, Raveena, GoldLink, Everday People, Beenie Man and many, many more.
LetGetFr.ee will host a “special opening night gala” on Aug. 19, Variety details.
In addition to the music, festival-goers will have opportunity to experience the event’s Brazilian-inspired Carnival and Caribbean Sound System Culture, as well as a bazaar of some of the coolest, talented and interesting market sellers, and various eats.
RELATED CONTENT: “The Graffiti Collective: A Skincare Brand Inspired By Art & Community”
“Masterclass educational initiatives” will also be offered — providing patrons with the opportunity to immerse themselves in Black, Brown, Indigenous and Asian/Pacific Islander cultures in a “broad-minded, respectful, considerate, non-cliché, and non-exploitative way.”
LetsGetFr.ee’s overarching goal is to provide unrepresented communities equitable access to the entertainment industry “at all levels” over the next decade.
Self-described as “the world’s largest purpose-driven festival” that doubles as an “activist platform,” the festival’s website additionally highlighted that LetsGetFr.ee aims to promote “positive energy” and the idea “we are better when celebrating our differences together!”
Notably, the “Fr.ee” in the event’s name stands for “F*ck Racism. Elevate Equality,” according to Respect-Mag.
Tickets are currently $69 per day and go on sale later this week via Dice.
It sounds like LetsGetFr.ee is going to be three days of straight vibes — peep the full line up down below.
LetsGetFr.ee Festival 2022 Lineup:
Aluna
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Anik Khan
Ferg
AUDREY NUNA
Bakar
Bas
Batekoo
Beenie Man
Bomba Estéreo
Boylife
Cimafunk
Deb Never
El Alfa
Everyday People
Flatbush Zombies
Fousheé
GoldLink
Heavy Baile
Ilham
Jai Wolf
Jhené Aiko
Jorja Smith
Kali Uchis
Kojey Radical
Lido Pimienta
Lous and the Yakuza
Major Lazer Sound System
María Isabel
Missy Elliott
Mr Eazi
Ozuna
Papi Juice
Prateek Kuhad
Priya Ragu
Raveena
Teezo Touchdown
Tems
Tiwa Savage
UMI
VP Records
Weston Estate
Wizkid
YEИDRY