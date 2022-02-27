MadameNoire Featured Video

Sybrina Fulton is still mourning the death of her son Trayvon Martin 10 years after his tragic passing.

On Feb 26. 2012, 17-year-old Trayvon was fatally shot by George Zimmerman as he walked back to his father’s fiancée’s home in Sanford, Florida. The young teen traveled to a nearby convenience store to pick up some Skittles and a can of Arizona iced tea but who knew the innocent trip would cost him his life. Zimmerman, who was a neighborhood watch captain at the time, called in a suspicious person report to 911 moments before the shooting.

It was the day that changed Fulton’s life forever and in her newly published essay, Trayvon: Ten Years Later, the grieving mother details her emotions about that tragic night and how her son’s untimely passing sparked a global outcry for social justice.

While speaking with PEOPLE this week, Fulton reflected on how her life has changed since the incident.

“I think about all the things that have happened — from meeting President Obama to talking to other families who have gone through the same thing,” she explained. “It’s gratifying that Trayvon is remembered and is part of making a change, but I would give it all up to have him back. Nothing good that has happened can make up for the fact that I lost my son.”

Protests erupted around the world in the days and months following Trayvon’s death. When Zimmerman was acquitted of the murder charges in July 2013, the Black Lives Matter movement formed in response, fighting to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by state authorities and vigilantes. Fulton also became a social justice warrior transforming her tragedy through change by teaching families how to keep their loved ones safe through community outreach and civil rights education. Fulton said that although she’s doing the work to honor her son’s legacy, there are still moments where she experiences “triggers” that send her back to that shocking night. Self-care has been a vital component of her healing process.

“There are days where I just sleep, or watch a movie, or go shopping or to the beach. Or I’ll pray. I’ll see a friend,” Fulton said. “I’ll do something to take my mind off of things. And now 10 years later, I realize that it’s okay. I can have some time where I take care of myself.”

Fulton hopes to dismantle the gun violence epidemic that continues to plague African American communities around the U.S.