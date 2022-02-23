MadameNoire Featured Video

Assault charges against Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd have been dropped after his girlfriend recanted her statement, TMZ reported. Once Slim Jxmmi, born Aaquil Brown, was arrested and taken into custody on Jan. 25, on misdemeanor battery charges in Miami, his girlfriend and mother of his child, known as Kee on social media, denied any claims of domestic violence.

“Dade County y’all are wrong for this,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I told you guys he did not hit me. Every officer you guys had in my face are wrong for this. No hands were put on anybody, I stated it more than once. It was a loud argument and the police were called. You guys turn nothing into something. It’s our sons first birthday tomorrow, what’s wrong with y’all?”

It’s reported that Kee was the one who called the police after they allegedly had a dispute over her questioning him about another woman. In her initial complaint, she told police that afterwards, he left with a friend and then returned smelling like alcohol. While she was with their son, the “No Type” rapper allegedly flew into a rage and pulled her hair so hard that he ripped one of her extensions out. She also told police that she tried to record him and when he noticed he chased her and threw her phone over a balcony.

After recanting her statement, the police couldn’t move forward with any charges due to a credibility concern and not having a good faith basis to file battery charges. The case was closed on Feb. 22, Pitchfork noted.

The last time these two made headlines, Slim Jxmmi was blasting her on Instagram Live and claiming that she doesn’t let them see their son, which Kee denied. At that time, she said their son was one-month old and he had only seen him three times.