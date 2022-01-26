MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Slim Jxmmi of the rap duo Rae Sremmurd has been arrested and taken into custody over claims of domestic violence. Shortly after his arrest, his girlfriend and mother of his child, known as Kee, spoke out saying his arrest was unnecessary.

“Oh wow. This is cap,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Dade County y’all are wrong for this. I told you guys he did not hit me. Every officer you guys had in my face are wrong for this. No hands were put on anybody, I stated it more than once. It was a loud argument and the police were called. You guys turn nothing into something. It’s our sons first birthday tomorrow, what’s wrong with y’all?”

According to TMZ, Slim Jxmmi, born Aaquil Brown, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with battery after the police were called due to a dispute between him and his girlfriend and mother of his child who is known on social media as Kee. The incident allegedly began after she questioned him about a woman following him on Twitter. She told the police that the “No Flex Zone” rapper left shortly after with a friend of his and when he returned he smelled like alcohol. She said that when she was moving their one-year-old son from the playpen to the bed, he pulled her hair. He allegedly pulled her hair so hard that he ripped her hair extension out.

As he went into a rage, she tried to record the incident but when he noticed what she was trying to do, he chased her. She ran and tried to lock herself in a room but he broke into the room and snatched her phone and threw it over a balcony.

Brown was being held on 1,500 bond but his bond has since been increased to $2,500 according to jail records.